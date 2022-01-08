ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

House Music Is Church: Rahsaan Patterson in the new 5 Mag

By Terry Matthew
5mag.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Power Within: Rahsaan Patterson on gospel, house music, and Heroes & Gods 2.0, his remix album with Quentin Harris in the new issue of 5 Mag, out today. 5 Mag is published digitally in our member’s section. Subscriptions are only $24 for a full year or begin at $6/month. You...

5mag.net

nashvillelifestyles.com

New Music: January 2022

Grammy winner Keb’ Mo’ connects country roads to the Compton streets on Good to Be, looking to his South L.A. birthplace for inspiration. The album draws on themes of resilience and community, with Vince Gill, Darius Rucker, Old Crow Medicine Show and more contributing to another blues-and-soul gem. (Available January 21.)
Jeff Mills
Fritz Lang
Giorgio Moroder
Rahsaan Patterson
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
soultracks.com

The SOS Band leader updates fans on the group and singer Mary Davis

(January 4, 2022) It was more than a year ago that the R&B world was rocked by the news that forty year SOS Band mainstay and lead vocalist Mary Davis had suffered a stroke, and would be forced to leave the group to focus on her health. Now, in a post on TikTok, SOS Band leader Abdul Ra’oof updates fans on the group and on Ms. Davis (see the video below or click here).
JamBase

Remembering Joe Cocker: Performing With John Belushi On ‘SNL’

Rock vocalist Joe Cocker died on this date in 2014 at age 70. Possessing one of the most recognizable singing voices, Cocker was also equally identifiable, at least early in his career, by his enthusiastic performance style. Born in Sheffield, England on May 20, 1944, Cocker’s career was built around...
thelascopress.com

Greatest Rock Guitar Solos of All Time

This is the time of year when people like to make lists. Of course, New Year resolutions appear on most peoples’ index cards. Search media sites and you can find plenty of top fives, top 10s, best of 2021, and even 2022 predictions. One of those inventories of music...
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
Closer Weekly

Freda Payne’s Son Is Her Heart and Soul! Meet the Singers Only Child Gregory Abbott Jr.

Freda Payne found fame in the ‘60s with her incredible voice as she set out to work with big-name artists in New York City. The “Band of Gold” singer earned her first gold record in 1970 and a successful film and theater career soon followed. One of her biggest achievements was welcoming her son, Gregory Abbott Jr., on September 19, 1977, her 35th birthday.
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Jessie Lee Daniels of the pioneering act, the Force MDs

(January 5, 2022) 2022 is not starting the way we hoped. Today we are sad to inform SoulTrackers of the death of Jessie Lee Daniels, a founding member of the pioneering soul/Hip-Hop group the Force MDs. He was 58. With the “MD” standing for “Musical Diversity,” the Force MDs broke...
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
Power 96

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
