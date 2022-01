Phytosurgence Simmer Skin Spark Blush Balm ($17.07 for 0.14 oz.) is a brighter, medium pink-coral with soft, warm undertones and a natural finish. It was intensely pigmented where a little went a very long way, so I liked to use a fingertip to pat once on the surface of the product, then apply to my cheeks. If I was uncertain about how much I picked up, I’d pat once against the back of my hand to get rid of some product.

SKIN CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO