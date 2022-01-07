ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden, The View’s Ana Navarro Test Positive for COVID-19

By Inside Edition Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden joins Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon as the third late-night host this week...

E! News

Late Night With Seth Meyers Canceled for the Rest of Week After Host Tests Positive For COVID-19

Watch: Seth Meyers Gushes Over His Kids and Talks Father's Day. Seth Meyers is getting some much-needed R&R. The Late Night With Seth Meyers host shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet shared on Tuesday, Jan. 4: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week."
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
editorials24.com

Late-night TV COVID-19 outbreak is triggering Stephen Colbert’s ‘P.T.S.D.’

While Stephen Colbert may adhere to the old saying, “the show must go on,” he admitted on Tuesday’s that everything has its limits. Late-night TV has been with COVID-19 recently, as both Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers tested positive. Should Colbert test positive, he made it abundantly clear that he would only host his show from the Ed Sullivan Theater.
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Tests Positive For Covid, “Feeling Good” In Isolation

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has tested positive for Covid and missed this morning’s show, says she’s “feeling good” while isolating at home. Kotb’s absence was explained this morning by Today news anchor Craig Melvin. “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is, like many others, she tested positive for Covid,” Melvin said on-air. “But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.” Kotb later tweeted, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good..cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear!” The popular...
Decider.com

Stephen Colbert Says He Won’t Do ‘The Late Show’ Remotely Amid Omicron Outbreak: “Corona Is Dealing With Me Now”

Ever since the omicron COVID-19 variant first sparked a rapid increase in US cases last month, Americans have scrambled to contain the fallout — including late night TV hosts. But as The Late Show host Stephen Colbert made abundantly clear during last night’s episode, he will only host his show from New York City’s Ed Sullivan Theater.
TVLine

The Late Late Show to Take Brief Hiatus After James Corden Contracts COVID

Another late-night talk show — this time CBS’ Late Late Show With James Corden — will go on a short hiatus, following Corden’s positive COVID-19 test result. “I just tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” the host shared in an Instagram post on Thursday. “The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone.” A rep for The Late Late Show confirms to TVLine that repeats will air tonight through Monday, Jan. 17, with plans to resume new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 18....
starlocalmedia.com

Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19

Joy, 70 - who was joined on the show by Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and guest host Ana Navarro - said: "They say there's no place like home for the holidays and that's exactly where we are this year. "Happy New Year from all of our living rooms. As you...
The Independent

TV host Seth Meyers contracts COVID-19, show dark this week

This week’s remaining episodes of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19.Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot. He hosted an original broadcast on Monday.NBC has canceled the four shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday. “Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!” Meyers tweeted.“Late Night with Seth Meyers” is just the latest TV show to grapple with the new surge in the pandemic. “Saturday Night Live” had to...
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For Covid, Works From Home; Hoda Kotb Back In Studio

“We’re trading places,” Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, working from home this morning after testing positive for Covid, told her fellow co-anchor Hoda Kotb this morning. “I’m working from home, you’re back in the studio.” Kotb, who missed work last Thursday and Friday after testing positive, was back at NBC’s Studio 1A this morning after receiving two consecutive negative Covid tests. Both co-anchors had been vaccinated and boosted and say they suffered only minor symptoms. “Little sniffles, not much more than that,” Guthrie said this morning. Later on this morning’s show, Guthrie said she feels “really good,” and expects to be working from home for a couple days before returning to the studio. With the recent surge in Omicron variant cases, a number of television personalities have either worked remotely or missed episodes over the last week, including The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro and NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers. All were vaccinated and boosted, and are reportedly experiencing mild cases of Covid while remaining isolated at home. NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has said he tested positive at the beginning of his show’s holiday break and is back at work. Watch Guthrie’s announcement above.
Washington Post

Coronavirus hits late-night shows as Seth Meyers tests positive and Jimmy Fallon urges vaccinations

It feels a bit like deja vu at the late-night shows. The same week Seth Meyers announced he tested positive for the coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon designated a segment of “The Tonight Show” to discussing his own experience with covid-19. Fallon tested positive during his holiday break last month when he swung by the NBC headquarters in New York to film a bit for “Saturday Night Live.” He said on Monday’s show that he was briefly quarantined in an office before being sent home to isolate.
Variety

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Latest Infection at NBC

Savannah Guthrie, the co-anchor of NBC’s venerable “Today” franchise revealed Monday morning she had tested positive for coronavirus, marking the latest infection of top talent who use NBCUniversal’s New York headquarters as a base for production. Guthrie said during Monday’s “Today” broadcast that she was dealing with “little sniffles, not much more than that” while talking to her co-host Hoda Kotb. Kotb was out from the studio last week after she tested positive for coronavirus. She said Monday that she had subsequently tested negative and was back at Studio 1A, the show’s longtime studio. The “Today” hosts aren’t the only NBC personnel...
The Hollywood Reporter

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID-19

Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19. The Today show anchor shared her breakthrough case to Hoda Kotb at the top of NBC’s morning show on Monday. “We’re trading places. I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go,” she told Kotb, who has since returned to the studio after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Guthrie, whom Today reported is vaccinated and has received a booster shot, shared that she has felt mild symptoms. “Little sniffles, not much more than that,” she said. When later speaking to...
