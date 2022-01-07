James Corden, The View’s Ana Navarro Test Positive for COVID-19

The pandemic isn’t over. Just as it did in 2020 and 2021, Hollywood’s A-list continues to be affected by COVID-19 in 2022 — but they largely attribute their fast recoveries to vaccines. In January, Late Night With Seth Meyers only returned from holiday break for one show...
Jimmy Fallon tested positive for COVID-19 before the holidays. The late night host revealed that he and his daughters, Winnie, 8, and Frances, 7, contracted the virus before Christmas on The Tonight Show on Monday, adding that he had mild symptoms since he was vaccinated and boosted. His daughters also had mild symptoms.
Watch: Seth Meyers Gushes Over His Kids and Talks Father's Day. Seth Meyers is getting some much-needed R&R. The Late Night With Seth Meyers host shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet shared on Tuesday, Jan. 4: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week."
Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater.
Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has tested positive for Covid and missed this morning’s show, says she’s “feeling good” while isolating at home.
Kotb’s absence was explained this morning by Today news anchor Craig Melvin. “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is, like many others, she tested positive for Covid,” Melvin said on-air. “But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.”
Kotb later tweeted, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good..cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear!”
Ever since the omicron COVID-19 variant first sparked a rapid increase in US cases last month, Americans have scrambled to contain the fallout — including late night TV hosts. But as The Late Show host Stephen Colbert made abundantly clear during last night’s episode, he will only host his show from New York City’s Ed Sullivan Theater.
This week’s remaining episodes of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19.Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot. He hosted an original broadcast on Monday.NBC has canceled the four shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday. “Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!” Meyers tweeted.“Late Night with Seth Meyers” is just the latest TV show to grapple with the new surge in the pandemic. “Saturday Night Live” had to...
With the recent surge in Omicron variant cases, a number of television personalities have either worked remotely or missed episodes over the last week, including The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro and NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers. All were vaccinated and boosted, and are reportedly experiencing mild cases of Covid while remaining isolated at home. NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has said he tested positive at the beginning of his show’s holiday break and is back at work.
It feels a bit like deja vu at the late-night shows. The same week Seth Meyers announced he tested positive for the coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon designated a segment of “The Tonight Show” to discussing his own experience with covid-19. Fallon tested positive during his holiday break last month when he swung by the NBC headquarters in New York to film a bit for “Saturday Night Live.” He said on Monday’s show that he was briefly quarantined in an office before being sent home to isolate.
Tori Spelling has shared that her entire family tested positive for COVID-19. The 48-year-old actress — who shares kids Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, with husband Dean McDermott — revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that people were "getting frustrated not getting responses" from her, so she decided to explain why.
