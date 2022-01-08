ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets release veterans Shaq Lawson, Sharrod Neasman

By Gary Phillips
 1 day ago
The Jets will play their final game of the season Sunday, but the 2021 campaign came to a premature end for two of their veterans on Saturday.

DE Shaw Lawson and S Sharrod Neasman were released Saturday afternoon, the team announced. DE Ronnie Blair, WR Tarik Black and OL Ross Pierschbacher were elevated from the practice squad for New York’s finale against the Bills.

Lawson disappointed after Houston traded him to New York on Aug. 30 for a sixth-round pick. The hope was that he could help replace the injured Carl Lawson, but the ex-Texan didn’t offer much pass-rush production. Lawson, 27, recorded a career-low one sack over 14 games.

Cutting Lawson saves the Jets $9 million in cap space.

Neasman, meanwhile, played in 11 games after signing with the Jets in June. The 30-year-old split time between the secondary and special teams while the Jets struggled to maintain safety depth. Neasman picked up one interception along the way.

