Jets waive Vinny Curry from non-football injury list

By Gary Phillips
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Jets have waived Vinny Curry from the non-football injury list.

The defensive end missed the 2021 season due to complications from a blood disorder. Signed as a free agent over the offseason, Curry never got to suit up for the Jets after disclosing the disorder in late August.

At the time, Curry wrote that the issue was discovered by team doctors in July. The diagnosis required the removal of his spleen, but Curry was supposed to return in mid-September. However, blood clots formed during his recovery, which forced him to go on blood thinners. That prevented Curry from sustaining physical contact for the next three to six months, he wrote.

Curry, 33, signed with the Jets after seven years in Philadephia and one in Tampa Bay. At the time of his statement, Curry vowed to play again in 2022.

“I am so grateful to all those who have reached out to me on the phone, through social media, and in-person,” Curry wrote. “I can promise them all that I will be back stronger and more determined than ever.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

