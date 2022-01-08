ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Boone, Oklahoma St break loose, beat No. 14 Texas 64-51

By JOHN TRANCHINA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhTp6_0dgXkYEN00
1 of 7

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Keylan Boone came off the bench and scored a career-high 17 points, shooting 5 for 7 on 3-pointers and sending Oklahoma State past No. 14 Texas 64-51 Saturday.

Bryce Williams contributed 11 points for the Cowboys (8-5, 1-1 Big 12), who had lost two in a row and four of five. Nine of Williams’ points came in the final 6:33.

It was a nice bounce back for Oklahoma State, which was battling close with No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday before the Jayhawks pulled away late to win 74-63.

“I’m really proud of our kids,” Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said. “Tuesday was really hard for us. We just let go of the rope a little bit in the second half the other night. Tonight was different. We gave ourselves a chance because we kept defending. Our defense got better and then we did a much better job of taking care of the basketball and taking quality looks. I’m proud of their response.”

Boone scored 11 points in the first half, then connected on two crucial 3-pointers in the final 2:40, including a shot with 1:26 remaining to give the Cowboys their biggest lead of the game to that point, 62-51. He also had six rebounds.

“Just taking full advantage of what I can get,” said Boone, who hadn’t hit double-digit points since scoring 11 on Nov. 16 in an 80-58 victory over UMass-Lowell.

“It all goes back to my teammates. They trust me. I’m not making plays off the dribble, I know my role. They were just believing me and getting me shots, I just have to get to the areas where I’m used to shooting,” he said.

Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each scored 10 points for Texas (12-3, 2-1), which had won six in a row and 11 of its previous 12.

“Offensively, we just couldn’t get into a rhythm,” coach Chris Beard said. “We fell in love with the 3-point shot we couldn’t get to the free throw line. You got to give them credit. Obviously, there’s some things that we’ve got to do better.”

Allen’s basket with 4:05 remaining pulled the Longhorns within 51-49, but Oklahoma State closed on a 13-2 run.

Oklahoma State held Texas star guard Marcus Carr, who had averaged 19.5 points in his two previous games, to just four points on 1-for-6 shooting, as Williams guarded him closely. Overall, Texas shot 50 percent (12 for 24) in the first half, but just 29.6 percent (8 for 27) in the second.

“I thought Marcus played hard tonight, he was dialed in,” Beard said. “He took great shots. You know, maybe if one or two of those go, it’s a different game but that’s basketball. Us winning or losing tonight isn’t all Marcus. It’s on everybody.”

Minus Carr’s production, the Cowboys were in charge.

“We just wanted to limit any of his playmaking and make somebody else make the play,” Boone said of containing Carr. “We just had Bryce on him the whole time and he was doing his thing. We trusted in him and we see how that went.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas: For the second straight game, the Longhorns trailed at halftime (after facing a deficit at the break just once in their first 13 contests), but this time, their second half comeback attempt fell short. Texas never once held the lead. Only once did they even get to within one point, when Courtney Ramey’s 3-pointer with 8:50 left in the first half pulled them within 13-12.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys led for the entire first half, jumping out to early leads of 6-0, 11-5 and then pushing their advantage to 26-17 when Boone connected on his third 3-pointer in a three-minute span with 5:33 left in the opening half. But Texas closed the half by outscoring Oklahoma State 11-4 to pull to within 30-28 at halftime. The Cowboys got just 13 points combined from their five starters in the first half and were outrebounded 17-12. They did much better in both categories in the second half with 25 points and beating the Longhorns 24-16 on the boards.

MILESTONE

Allen became just the sixth active Division I player to surpass 1,500 points, 600 rebounds and 300 assists for his career. He entered the day nine points and two assists shy of the mark and came through with 10 and three, respectively, along with six rebounds and three steals. Overall, he now has 1,501 points, 637 rebounds and 201 assists.

TIP-INS

For the second straight game, Texas did not attempt a free throw in the first half. In their previous outing, a 70-57 win over Kansas State, they shot 13 of 18 from the line in the second half. In this one, they went 5 for 7 from the line after halftime. … Oklahoma State committed just nine turnovers while forcing Texas into 14. The Longhorns entered the day ranking third in the nation with a + 7.0 turnover margin and 22nd with 17.43 turnovers forced per game.

Texas: The Longhorns return home to play Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys travel to West Virginia on Tuesday night, beginning a difficult stretch of three road games within five nights.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma College Basketball
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Hermosa, No. 16 Georgia Tech women beat Virginia 67-31

ATLANTA (AP) — Nerea Hermosa scored 20 points, Lorela Cubaj added 17 points and 11 rebounds and No. 16 Georgia Tech beat Virginia 67-31 on Sunday. Mckenna Dale hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to give Virginia its first lead of the game at 18-16 but Eylia Love hit a 3-pointer 30 seconds later to put the Yellow Jackets in front for good and spark a 10-0 run.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Bibby scores 23 to lead No. 10 Maryland past Minnesota 87-73

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chloe Bibby scored 23 points to lead a balanced offense and help No. 10 Maryland beat Minnesota 87-73 on Sunday. Angel Reese added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland (12-4, 4-1 in the Big Ten), while Ashley Owusu chipped in 15 points, six rebounds and eight assists with no turnovers. Diamond Miller had 12 points and six assists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Carr
Person
Mike Boynton
The Associated Press

Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. declares for NFL draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is giving up his final season of college to enter the NFL draft. The 6-foot, 200-pound junior from Dacula, Georgia announced his decision Sunday on social media. Booth thanked his coaches, teammates and fans for his three seasons with the...
NFL
The Associated Press

Jump’s 21 points leads No. 2 Stanford past Gonzaga

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and No. 2 Stanford clamped down defensively to beat Gonzaga 66-50 on Sunday. Jump, a junior taking on a bigger role this season for the defending national champions, scored 13 of her 21 points in the second half as Stanford led most of the day in a non-conference game that was scheduled at the last minute.
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Star#Ap#Cowboys#Jayhawks#Umass Lowell
The Associated Press

Titans get AFC’s No. 1 seed; Colts’ loss helps Steelers

The AFC playoffs will be running through Music City, and the Tennessee Titans should have Derrick Henry back for their first game this postseason. The Tennessee Titans, who used an NFL-high 91 players for the most ever in a non-strike season, clinched their first No. 1 seed since 2008 and third overall. They needed only a win Sunday, though they made it interesting before holding off the team that replaced them in Houston 28-25 to clinch the AFC’s top spot.
NFL
The Associated Press

49ers are playoff-bound after 27-24 OT win over Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers clinched a playoff spot with a 27-24 overtime victory over the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams thanks to Robbie Gould’s 24-yard field goal with 2:45 left in overtime and a game-ending interception by Ambry Thomas. Jauan Jennings caught a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Associated Press

Patriots, doomed by slow start, look ahead to playoffs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Slater quickly sounded the alarm. The consistent thread in the final three New England losses of the regular season — all of which came in the Patriots’ final four games — was slow starts, and another one doomed them Sunday in a 33-24 defeat at Miami.
NFL
The Associated Press

NFL Today, Week 18

The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs begins next weekend with six games over three days. — Ryan Tannehill, Titans, tied a career high with four touchdown passes to help Tennessee clinch the top seed in the AFC for the first time in 14 years with a 28-25 win at Houston.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

715K+
Followers
371K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy