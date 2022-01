BROWNSVILLE, TX – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents interdicted two drug smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 375 pounds of marijuana. On the morning of Jan. 6, Brownsville Border Patrol Station (BRP) agents observed several subjects loading suspected marijuana into a vehicle near Los Fresnos Canal in Brownsville. BRP agents, in collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, were able to conduct a vehicle stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe and seized approximately 187 pounds of marijuana, valued at over $149K. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the station for processing.

