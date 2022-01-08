ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCPD asks for help to locate suspect who killed mother of 2 in crash

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement Investigators are asking for the public’s helps to locate 25-year-old Arnold L. King, who is wanted for killing a mother of two...

Great Bend Post

Kan. woman struck by gunfire, vehicle in parking lot of party

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a woman. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 2200 block of E. 12th street N. in Wichita, according to officer Trevor Macy. At the scene, police located a 39-year-old woman...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas burglary suspect fired handgun at homeowner

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and shooting at a Kansas home. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Friday, Wichita Police Department (WPD) officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 8200 block of E 33rd Court South in Wichita, according to Police Captain Jason Stevens.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Two adults, child dead after violent incident in Larned

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident that left three dead in Pawnee County. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, the Larned Police Department received a 911 call from a man who discovered the three subjects dead inside a residence at 524 Park Street Larned, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. jail deputy allegedly brought contraband into the jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Throughout this week, law enforcement authorities received information concerning a Sedgwick County detention deputy bringing contraband into the jail, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. The detectives assigned to the case discovered the 21-year-old detention deputy Andrew Gilbert was involved in trafficking contraband. Due to the allegations and...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. man found after SUV crash was victim of drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal drive-by shooting have identified the victim as 22-year-old Clemente Camarillo of Wichita. Just before 2a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting call at 13th and Oliver in Wichita, according Police Captain Jason Stevens. At the scene, they located an SUV that...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: One dead in Kansas house fire

BUTLER COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the case of a fatal house fire in Butler County. Late Friday, the El Dorado Police and Fire Departments responded to the fire at a home in the 300 block of N Taylor in El Dorado, according to a media release. First responders learned there...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. man dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9a.m. Friday in Sedgwick County. According to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Toyota Camry driven by a 36-year-old man was northbound on 295th Street West and entered the intersection without yielding to the crossing traffic on 21st Street North.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. tow truck driver jailed for alleged DUI after parking lot crash

SALINE COUNTY —A Wichita man was arrested after the wrecker he was in was found against a box truck in a Salina church parking lot. Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, a Salina police officer noticed a a 2019 Freightliner wrecker owned by Kidd's Towing Service resting against a box truck in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church at S. Ninth Street and W. Crawford Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kan. man jailed after he threatened family, deputies

SHAWNEE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a domestic disturbance and have a suspect in custody on requested federal charges. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls about a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of SE Croco Road in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (1/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/6) At 4:41 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 140 Road & NE 120 Avenue. At 5:41 p.m. an animal complaint was reported at 31 NW 48 Road. Traumatic Injuries. At 9:48 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 610 Bend Avenue in...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
