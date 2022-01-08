KCPD asks for help to locate suspect who killed mother of 2 in crash

SALINE COUNTY —A Wichita man was arrested after the wrecker he was in was found against a box truck in a Salina church parking lot. Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, a Salina police officer noticed a a 2019 Freightliner wrecker owned by Kidd's Towing Service resting against a box truck in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church at S. Ninth Street and W. Crawford Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO