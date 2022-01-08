ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Hang It Up Vicky Secrets! Savage X Fenty Coming Through!

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing our good sis, Rihanna knows how to do well is make boss moves! She’s proven that over and over again, and now she’s bringing a whole new shopping experience to all Savage X Fenty lovers!. On Friday, Riri announced that she’s opening storefronts for her...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nyjah Huston
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Rihanna
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Normani
Person
Joan Smalls
Person
Nas
Person
Daddy Yankee
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Dance Moves in These Celeb-Favorite Designer Sneakers

Jenifer Lopez took to Instagram today to share some behind-the-scenes footage of her latest flick “Marry Me,” which co-stars Owen Wilson. In a video of her practicing dance moves for the romantic musical comedy film, the multi-hyphenate star can be seen sporting a pair of Alexandre Birman‘s popular “Clarita” sneaker. She styles the luxe shoes with a camel-colored leather boiler suit. Sandra Oh was the first person ever to wear the footwear brand’s debut sneaker at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, where she picked up a Globe for lead actress in a drama for her role as Eve Polastri in the BBC...
THEATER & DANCE
thesource.com

Draya Michele Hopes For Second Chance At Savage X Fenty Deal

Everyone deserves second chances and Draya Michele is looking for hers in the new year. As 2021 comes to a close, New Year’s resolutions become a theme once again. Draya Michele is no different. The former Basketball Wives star recently took to her Instagram story to manifest the return of her Savage Fenty endorsement.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenty Beauty#Washington Dc#Savagexfenty#Wwd#People Magazine
iheart.com

Rihanna Ends The Year By Shaking The 'Net With Steamy New Savage Fenty Look

Rihanna is ending 2021 the same way she kicked it off --- with a bang. The Fenty beauty founder took to social media on the final day of the year to show her stunning good looks in new Savage Fenty lingerie look, and fans can't be more pleased. Rih Rih shared a steamy pic of herself donning her new purple Savage number, sharing with her 115 million followers:
BEAUTY & FASHION
fox8live.com

Rihanna announces she’s opening up Savage X Fenty stores in five cites

(WVUE) - Rihanna took to social media to announce that she is opening up Savage X Fenty stores in five different cities. It was last October when the news of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand was opening up its own stores from the co-president, chief merchandising and design officer, Christiane Pendarvis.
RETAIL
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Previews Savage X Fenty Retail Stores: "2022, We Coming In HOT"

Rihanna is expanding the Fenty universe, once again. This time around, the 33-year-old Barbadian singer is launching brick-and-mortar retail locations in five different states to sell her Savage X Fenty lingerie. On Friday, January 7th, BadGal RiRi took to Instagram to share the good news, unveiling a colourful photo of...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Strikes a Pose in Body Suit, Pink Moon Boots For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Jimmy Choo, Superga, and now Victoria’s Secret. Hailey Bieber has linked up with the iconic brand to model in their new winter campaign. Baldwin-turned-Bieber can be seen posing VS garb, along with a pair of pink Moon Boots, in new shots posted to Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram page. In one snap, the model is wearing a sleek black base layer jumpsuit while in two others, she’s sporting a floral-printed underwear set with the puffy boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) The bubblegum pink platform snow boots, which are available to shop online, have a water-resistant finish...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Mandy Moore Joins Oprah and a Long List of Celebs Who Love This Female-Founded Jumpsuit Brand

We've always had a hunch that Mandy Moore has a heart of gold, and her latest act of kindness leaves no doubt. The actress recently posted a photo of herself modeling a Rivet Utility jumpsuit to raise awareness for the brand, which is currently donating 20 percent of proceeds to The Loveland Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides opportunities to communities of color.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
iheart.com

Rihanna Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her New Savage X Fenty Stores

"2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores. I can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl…. our very first locations: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. watch the @SavageXFenty feed for details."
CELEBRITIES
mediapost.com

Savage X Fenty CMO: Making the Impossible Possible

Natalie Guzman talks finding her voice, failing up and the positivity of Rihanna. MediaPost's Insider Summits bring together marketing executives from major brands to share their insights and strategies, and we've had the incredible opportunity to connect and learn from each of them. In the process we've discovered some truly impressive women, and not just for the work they do but their stories behind the scenes. With Insider Summit: BTS, our own Lisa Singer pulls back the curtain on some of the most influential women marketers, as they talk about their path to success: the twists and turns, obstacles, inspirations and the valuable lessons learned along the way.
BUSINESS
Hypebae

Yara Shahidi Stars in Dior Beauty's Forever Sisterhood Campaign

The Dior family gets bigger as Yara Shahidi makes her debut in her first Dior Beauty campaign. Dior announced the female-focused campaign on Instagram, writing, “A new generation forever is coming. Dior Global Brand Ambassador @YaraShahidi, award-winning actress, producer and inspiring change agent, is now part of the Forever sisterhood movement as the new face alongside @NataliePortman.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Is Sporty in a Gray Prada Puffer Jacket and White New Balance Sneakers

Hailey Bieber makes activewear look so fashion-forward. The “Ocean’s 8” star was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles today with her friend Bella Hadid. For the ensemble, Bieber slipped on a monochromatic gray outfit comprised of a cropped Prada puffer and sleek stretch pants. Bieber chose to pull white crew socks over the bottoms of her pants for an extra sporty appearance. Shoe-wise, Bieber opted for a pair of white New Balance 550s that perfectly rounded up her athletic look. The shoes will be coming soon to newbalance.com but are available for purchase now at stockx.com. Bieber has a trendy yet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Black Queer Men In Fashion From Native Son’s 101 List That You Should Know

If you don’t know them yet, you know their work. Although 2021 presented some challenges, it did not stop the dreamers and hustlers from accomplishing what they set out to do — especially Black queer men working in fashion. Right before we crossed over into the new year, Emil Wilbekin, founder of Native Son — the platform created to inspire and empower Black gay and queer men — released the platform’s annual list that highlights 101 Black gay and queer men, who are igniting change and creating greatness across several industries including beauty and fashion. While there were countless qualified individuals, Wilbekin successfully narrowed it down and curated a list filled with professionals who were behind last year’s best and most impactful work.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy