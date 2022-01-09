Exclusive: Babylon Town cancels contract with North Amityville Fire Department

The North Amityville Fire Department will not be responding to calls for the foreseeable future after the Town of Babylon cancelled its contract with the fire department.

The town cited concerns about staff shortages and delays in response times that could impact residents' safety.

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer says the problems at the fire department began several years ago when allegations of financial mismanagement, sexual harassment and violence were leveled against the fire company's board members and other members.

The town brought in a human resources consultant to look into the allegations and issues. A clear pattern of prior and ongoing retaliation against members were among the findings of the consultant.

News 12 Long Island was told there was a recent mass termination of members, which left only a handful of members to respond to emergency calls, which resulted in delayed response times.

All 911 calls to the department will now be redirected to neighboring fire departments. They include North Lindenhurst, Copiague, East Farmingdale and Amityville.