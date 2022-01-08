ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Snow Leopard at Miller Park Zoo dies from COVID-19

By Mike Smith
 1 day ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rilu, the 11-year-old Snow Leopard housed at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo, has died after suffering from COVID-19-induced pneumonia.

Zoo officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Facebook. Rilu began suffering from symptoms of the virus in early December 2021 .

The Snow Leopard came to Miller Park Zoo in 2011 from the Oklahoma City Zoo. Since then, Rilu made seven cubs that are part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP).

Katthoefer Animal Building to close again at Miller Park Zoo

Rilu’s contributions put Miller Park Zoo on the map for being one of the leading institutions in producing Snow Leopard cubs across the globe.

In the post, staff members said, “Rilu’s personality and beauty will be missed by guests and staff, but he will not be forgotten.”

“I think Rilu was my favorite animal here at the zoo, for a lot of reasons,” Miller Park Zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff said. “He has been here about as long as I have, I run the snow leopard breeding program for North America, so they are near and dear to my heart.”

Miller Park Zoo is located at 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington. Masks are required in all indoor spaces.

AUSTIN, TX
