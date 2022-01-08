ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star OL Earnest Greene commits to Georgia over Texas and Alabama

By Cj Mumme
 1 day ago
One of Texas’ top offensive line targets Earnest Greene chose to take his talents to Georgia next season over Texas and Alabama.

Greene signed during the early signing period and kept it under wraps before announcing at the All-American Bowl.

247Sports has Greene rated as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the nation and a top 50 player overall for the class of 2022.

Despite missing on Greene, Texas still signed one of the top offensive line classes in the nation. The Horns are still in good shape for five-star offensive guard Devon Campbell, who will commit on Feb. 3.

Texas did receive good news from the All-American Bowl as four-star safety Larry Turner-Gooden committed the Longhorns.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have assembled the No. 5 class in the country. A masterful job of recruiting after a disappointing 5-7 season.

The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders sends message after landing another top recruit

Deion Sanders sent a clear message to the rest of the college football world after bringing another top recruit to Jackson State. Kevin Coleman Jr., a four-star recruit considered one of the top ten wide receivers in the 2022 class, announced during Saturday’s All-American Game that he was committing to play for Sanders at Jackson State. Coleman Jr. also had interest from blue-blood programs such as Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
