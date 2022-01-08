ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will be the starting quarterback for each Big 12 team in 2022?

By John Williams
 2 days ago
The Big 12 will see a lot of turnover at the quarterback position heading into 2022. Turnover happens every year and while several teams will have new signal-callers for the next season, there remains a lot of familiarity with the guys who will start at quarterback in 2022.

TCU will have to decide between the experienced Max Duggan and the flash in the pan performance of Chandler Morris. Baylor will likely go with Gerry Bohanon, but Blake Shapen looked sharp at times, too.

We’re nine months from the start of the 2022 college football season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. Here’s who we think will start at quarterback for each of the Big 12’s teams next season.

Baylor Bears: Gerry Bohanon

Nov. 13, 2021; Waco, Texas; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) runs against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Though the Baylor Bears won the Big 12 championship on the arm of freshman Blake Shapen, it was evident that if Bohanon was ready to go, they would have turned to their veteran quarterback — as they did in the Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss.

Bohanon wasn’t good in the win over the Rebels, but aside from the one interception, he didn’t have to win that game for the Bears.

It’ll likely be a competition with Shapen, but Aranda will go with the veteran presence that got them to the Big 12 title game.

Iowa State Cyclones: Hunter Dekkers

Nov. 21, 2020; Ames; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats at Jack Trice Stadium. Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Over is the era of Brock Purdy. Now starts the Hunter Dekkers era. Dekkers was used only in spot duty in 2021 and was as up and down as his predecessor.

Kansas Jayhawks: Jalon Daniels

Nov. 27, 2021; Lawrence; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks may have something in Jalon Daniels. In the month of November, he completed 70% of his passes and had 10 total touchdowns and just three interceptions. The Jayhawks averaged 30 points per game, including a 10-point showing against Kansas State before erupting for 57 points in their win over Texas.

Kansas State Wildcats: Adrian Martinez

Sept. 4, 2021; Lincoln; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks to throw against the Fordham Rams in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Though Skylar Thompson is gone, the Sooners will see a familiar face when they play the Wildcats, former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez. Martinez was pretty good against the Sooners in 2021, nearly engineering a late comeback.

Oklahoma Sooners: Dillon Gabriel

April 10, 2021; Orlando, Florida; UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) passes the ball during the UCF Spring Game Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Gone (likely) is Caleb Williams. In is Dillon Gabriel and all seems OK for the Oklahoma Sooners. Gabriel averaged more than 300 yards passing for the Golden Knights in 26 career starts. Reuniting with Jeff Lebby will help get the offense going as they transition away from the Lincoln Riley era.

Oklahoma State Cowboys: Spencer Sanders

Nov. 27, 2021; Stillwater; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Spencer Sanders finished the year strongly in the Cowboys’ Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame. That effort came after Sanders had arguably the best game of his career in Bedlam to beat the Sooners.

TCU Horned Frogs: Max Duggan

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) throws against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It’ll be interesting to watch how the quarterback battle goes at TCU with new head coach Sonny Dykes at the helm. Max Duggan is the established starter for the Horned Frogs, but Chandler Morris flashed at times, including a big win over Big 12 champion Baylor.

Texas Longhorns: Quinn Ewers

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

The Quinn Ewers era has arrived in Austin. After transferring from Ohio State, it would be shocking if the No. 1 quarterback out of the state of Texas from the 2021 class isn’t the starter for Steve Sarkisian and the Horned Frogs.

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Donovan Smith

Quarterback Donovan Smith #7 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders runs the ball against defensive end Zach Petersen #55 of the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half of the college football game at Jones AT&T Stadium on Nov. 13, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. John E. Moore III/Getty Images

It wasn’t always great with Donovan Smith at the helm for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but he was good in three of the final four games to end the regular season.

Over the final five games of the season, against Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State Baylor and Mississippi State, Smith completed 60% of his passes for 1,111 yards, eight total touchdowns and two interceptions. That includes the Oklahoma State game, when the Red Raiders were shutout 23-0 and Smith was 9 of 29 for 83 yards against the Big 12’s top defense.

West Virginia Mountaineers: Garrett Greene

Sept. 11, 2021; Morgantown; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) runs for a touchdown against the Long Island Sharks during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia moves on from the veteran Jarrett Doege to the dual-threat ability of Garrett Greene. Greene often provided a spark with his work in the read-option run game, including scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma.

He’s yet to attempt a pass in his collegiate career, but he rushed for 6.4 yards per carry and four touchdowns in 2021. He’ll be a mystery through the air, but we already know he’s capable on the ground.

