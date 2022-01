Twenty-two months after the pandemic started, COVID is wreaking more havoc with the Cowboys than ever. Two new starters have tested positive; they’ll join Micah Parsons in watching the season finale from home. Amari Cooper, who’s already missed time with the virus, could soon be missing a nice chunk of change for ignoring league rules about the virus. The COVID cases are already thinning the ranks of players available for Saturday’s game in Philadelphia; four additional key contributors are questionable with other issues.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO