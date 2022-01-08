ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

How Florida commits and targets fared in the 2022 All-American Bowl

By Donavon Keiser about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

On Saturday, many Florida targets and commits...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Booger McFarland: Georgia is the 'Samsung' of college football

LSU legend and current ESPN commentator Booger McFarland has a unique take on the Georgia Bulldogs football program. Georgia has been a quality program over the past five years, and McFarland knows that. That’s why he compared them to global tech giant Samsung. On an episode of the ESPN...
FOOTBALL
tucson.com

Running back Rayshon Luke commits to Wildcats, then wins All-American Bowl MVP honors

Arizona has added another playmaker from Southern California to its 2022 football signing class. Running back Rayshon “Speedy” Luke, a four-star prospect from St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, announced his pledge to the Wildcats during the All-American Bowl telecast Saturday. Luke’s two-touchdown performance in the All-American Bowl earned him MVP honors.
BELLFLOWER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The All American Bowl
On3.com

Ranking the quarterbacks from All-American Bowl Week

Saturday saw dozens of the nation’s top prospects play in the nationally-televised All-American Bowl inside the Alamodome. The game was the culmination of a week of action which included four practices. On3 was on hand all week to take in the action. Here are our quarterback rankings from the...
NFL
KULR8

Montana picks up commitment from San Diego State QB transfer

MISSOULA — Montana might have found its quarterback of the immediate future in the transfer portal. The Griz picked up a commitment from Lucas Johnson, a former San Diego State and Georgia Tech quarterback, on Thursday night. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining heading into 2022, which will be his seventh college season because of a medical redshirt and the extra year the NCAA granted because of COVID.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Nick Saban provides injury update on Alabama offensive linemen

Nick Saban is hopeful he will have healthy offensive linemen for the national championship. The Alabama coach said Friday that starting right tackle Chris Owens and starting right guard Emil Ekiyor both practiced this week. He is hopeful they will be able to play Monday against Georgia. Both players suffered...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

USC moves to No. 30 in the recruiting rankings after C.J. Williams commits

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams has found his dream school in USC. The once-Notre Dame pledge announced his commitment to the Trojans over UCLA during the first quarter of Saturday’s All-American Bowl in San Antonio. It was a big first quarter for Williams, who also caught an impressive touchdown pass for the game’s first score.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dan Lanning breaks down plan for revamping recruiting at Oregon

Oregon has officially hired Dan Lanning as the Ducks’ new football coach, but he is finishing out the season as Georgia’s defensive coordinator currently. Despite still being with the Bulldogs, Lanning is already putting his plans for his new role into motion. For Lanning, recruiting is something that he wants to emphasize and revamp at Oregon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Trevor Etienne, brother of former Clemson standout Travis Etienne, announces college commitment from All-American Bowl

Trevor Etienne, like his big brother, will play football in Florida. On Saturday, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne made his commitment to the Gators. Etienne made his announcement from Saturday’s All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The Jennings (Louisiana) standout chose UF over 22 other scholarship...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy