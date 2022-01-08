ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No shying away from the truth for Georgia with history against Alabama

By Palmer Thombs about 6 hours
 1 day ago
UGA players understand the history against Alabama...

Joel Klatt makes prediction for Alabama vs. Georgia rematch

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off in the national championship on Monday. The two SEC programs will be meeting up for the second time this season, with Nick Saban’s squad winning the conference championship back in December. As everyone in the industry...
Every uncommitted blue-chip prospect in the On3 Consensus

The dust has settled from a flurry of commitments during yesterday’s All-American Bowl. In total, 10 prospects announced where they will be playing college football during the game, and each one was ranked in the top 300 by On3. With a little less than a month until the February signing period begins, the list of available prospects has slimmed significantly.
#Uga
Paul Finebaum reveals why Bryce Young could double-up against Georgia

As Alabama and Georgia continue preparations for Monday’s game, the final predications continue to come down from college football experts. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum joined the First Take cast Friday morning to discuss the upcoming national championship, breaking down what has changed from Bryce Young since the SEC Championship in early December.
Jameson Williams reveals origins of his competitive fire

Jameson Williams led the SEC in receiving yards this season. His massive success caused a reporter to ask the star wideout where he developed his competitive fire. The answer was easy for the Alabama transfer. “I would say it’s just the way I was raised,” Williams shared. Me,...
University of Georgia
Five players Buckeyes should recruit from All-American Bowl National Combine

SAN ANTONIO — The main event for Ohio State football fans was Saturday afternoon, but Friday at the Alamodome was a terrific appetizer for followers of recruiting. Hundreds of young athletes — in the Classes of 2023, 2024, 2025 and even 2026 — were on the field in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl national combine. The event provides an early glimpse at some of the top prospects from around the country before they become national names.
Kirby Smart, Nick Saban discuss what playing against each other in national title game means to them

Kirby Smart and Nick Saban have loads of respect for each-other. The duo has dominated college football — both together at Alabama, and apart since Smart took over Georgia. As they ready their teams for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Smart and Saban discussed what it means to them to play against each other once again.
Todd Bates pens farewell letter to Clemson

Oklahoma and new head coach Brent Venables dealt a huge blow to the Clemson coaching staff last week. Venables hired Tigers defensive tackles coach Todd Bates for the same position in Norman. Bates also served as Clemson’s recruiting coordinator and as Dabo Swinney’s assistant head coach. The former...
Former Louisiana running back announces commitment to TCU

First-year TCU head coach Sonny Dykes wasted no time replacing former Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans, who recently transferred to Ole Miss, as Dykes picked up former Louisiana running back Emani Bailey via the transfer portal. Bailey announced his commitment to TCU on Twitter Sunday. Bailey is a former...
LSU kicker Cade York announces plans for 2022 season

LSU kicker Cade York has made a giant announcement about his intentions for the 2022 season. York released a statement on Twitter, where he announced that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, foregoing his remaining eligibility. “I can’t find the words to express how grateful and blessed I...
Will Anderson delves into friendship with Bryce Young

Regardless of the outcome against Georgia, the Crimson Tide will retain its two leaders – one on offense and one on defense – for next season. As Alabama looks to capture its second straight national championship on Monday, the future of the team remains in good hands with Will Anderson and Bryce Young back for their junior season in 2022.
