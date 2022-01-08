Broncos vs. Chiefs live blog: Drew Lock's second touchdown gives Broncos the lead

The Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs today in the final game of the regular season.

The Broncos (7-9) are out of the playoff chance. The Chiefs (11-5) are the AFC West champions and looking to improve their position in the playoffs.

Latest update: 2Q: Broncos 14, Chiefs 7

Another quarterback keeper, another touchdown. Drew Lock took it himself again, this time scoring on a 23-yard run. He has more rushing yards (28) than passing (17) so far.

1Q: Broncos 7, Chiefs 7

A trick play set the Broncos up in the red zone, and Drew Lock took it the rest of the way himself, running five yards into the end zone to tie the game.

Take it in yourself, @DrewLock23 . 🙌📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/lzT9R5Cab5 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2022

1Q: Chiefs 7, Broncos 0

The Chiefs ate up half of the first quarter, scoring on their first drive to take a 7-0 lead

Stay with The Gazette for play-play-updates, follow the action on Twitter, and read preview coverage of the game here:

3 keys to a Broncos' victory over the Chiefs