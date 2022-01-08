ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Can't Go Wrong with Proven Success

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 1 day ago

The logic behind hiring Josh McDaniels as Bears head coach after change hits Halas Hall has been discussed here in the past.

He is the best possible candidate.

McDaniels has head coaching experience, comes from a highly successful organization, rates among the league's best coordinators for working with young quarterbacks based on Mac Jones' rookie success, and has his own very effective offense which has won multiple Super Bowls.

It's important, if the Bears are going the offensive route for their next head coach, to find a coordinator who has run his own offense and not simply someone else's.

Coordinators like Eric Bieniemy and Kellen Moore are overseeing someone else's show. You have to worry when they're no longer under the blanket of their mentor, just like the Bears found with Nagy.

If they have play-calling experience it's a huge plus, but it doesn't have to be extensive. Matt LaFleur's play-calling experience was limited before going to Green Bay. If it's their own offense, though, then they're at an entirely different level.

However, there is another situation as good or very similar to McDaniels in this hunt. He is a former head coach who has won a Super Bowl, has experienced little failure and is young enough not to be another John Fox babbling about his dead monkey.

This coach even has the added plus of being unemployed now so there are no hurdles to interviewing him. Obviously this is former Eagles coach Doug Pederson, and the Jacksonville Jaguars already have a head start here because they already spoke to him.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman decided on a reboot after three playoff berths in five years, and a Lombardi Trophy. But there was great discord between Pederson and the Eagles, some of it revolving around interference with what Pederson deemed his right to pick his own assistant coaches, Frank Reich in particular.

All of that is irrelevant now. If Pederson had been in Chicago with three playoff berths and a Lombardi Trophy in five years he would be untouchable for at least 10 years.

Pederson comes with the Andy Reid offense like Matt Nagy did, and that might not be a plus to some Bears fans. The difference here is Pederson actually knows how to apply the offense and has a trophy to prove it.

Pederson is not Bieniemy, who is merely coordinating Reid's offense, or Byron Leftwich, who is a mere extension of Bruce Arians.

The Bears own a double-doink loss to remember Pederson's coaching ability. The Eagles produced just enough points with a backup quarterback to beat the best defense in the league on that January 6 night at Soldier Field in 2019.

Pederson is only going to be 54 when the next football season gets underway. He's not Pete Carroll, who is in his 70s and should not coach another team after he leaves or is booted out of Seattle.

The Bears do have some talent in place as two playoff berths in four seasons and a winning record under Nagy show. They need someone who can mold it far more than they need someone to take over a gutted roster and grow it from nothing over three or four years like needs to be done with Detroit, the Jets or Jacksonville.

The best thing about Pederson is he has already done exactly what needs to be done in Chicago.

Pederson in Philadelphia took over a team Chip Kelly had in the playoffs two straight years before he suffered a losing 2015 season and got fired. Pederson then had the Eagles holding a Lombardi Trophy within two years and did it using both a backup quarterback and a young quarterback in Carson Wentz. It was the first of three straight playoff berths and four playoff wins.

The only way the Bears could find a better coaching candidate would be to hire McDaniels, the brilliant offensive mind who also has proven ability to turn a young quarterback into an instant success.

They need someone who also can assemble and deploy an offense and call plays in a way Nagy never could.

Because both can do this and have the wide-ranging experience to prove it, McDaniels and Pederson need to top any short list the Bears compile.

They won't be alone, but such list should start with them.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

BearDigest

Disfunctional Bears Rewarding Incompetence

So much for collaboration. The buzzword for 2021 tossed at us by Bears board chairman George McCaskey and president Ted Phillips emphasized the working relationship between GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, and this helped bring quarterback Justin Fields to Chicago last spring. According to a report by Brad...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Matt Nagy navigates one last turn of the quarterback carousel Sunday. None of them have been successful enough as he enters what could be his last game as Chicago Bears coach.

When Matt Nagy coaches the Chicago Bears in their season finale Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, it will be four years to the day since general manager Ryan Pace introduced him at Halas Hall as the team’s new coach. “Matt’s a proven leader,” Pace said then of Andy Reid’s former assistant coach and coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs. “He’s a winner. He’s intelligent. He’s innovative. He has ...
NFL
BearDigest

New-Look Andy Dalton for Finale

Andy Dalton showed up for his Friday press conference over Zoom minus the red beard he had all season. "New look. New Year. Decided to shave it and so starting fresh," Dalton said. If only the Bears' and Dalton's seasons could start over with the flick of a razor. Dalton...
NFL
BearDigest

Parting Justin Fields Observations?

Matt Nagy thought back to the night in Pittsburgh when he saw something new and exciting from Justin Fields. With Fields' season done and Friday's final practice of the season over, it seemed a good time for reflection. Besides, it's entirely possible Nagy might not get another chance to talk about it.
NFL
BearDigest

Bears and Vikings: Where and What to Watch

Chicago Bears (6-10) at Minnesota Vikings (7-9) Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.. Streaming: Fox on fuboTV free subscription. Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote). National Radio: Sirius/XM Channel 381. Spanish Radio: TUDN AM-1200, FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza). The Series: The teams meet...
NFL
BearDigest

Matt Nagy Awaits His Fate

Ask the Bears what went wrong to cause a 6-11 season after they had been in the playoffs last year and you'd need plenty of time to hear the wide variety of answers. To hear coach Matt Nagy tell it, there was just a simple lack of "complementary football," which sounds a bit like he's trying to pawn some of the blame off on the defense and special teams to save further embarrassment for an offense that showed its true colors in Sunday's 31-17 loss at Minneapolis.
NFL
BearDigest

Squandered Scoring Chances Typical of Bears

If it was Matt Nagy's last game with the Bears, he went out being true to himself. As he always says, be you. Nagy played it exactly the way he usually did. The Bears took unnecessary risks, made questionable play calls, performed horribly in the red zone, put themselves in bad down-and-distance situations and lost 31-17 to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday to close the 2021 season with a 6-11 record.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
BearDigest

BearDigest

