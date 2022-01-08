ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Importance of Resting Chelsea Players vs Chesterfield Amid Busy Fixture Schedule

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 1 day ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel discussed the importance of resting key players ahead of a tricky fixture schedule after his side's 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will have to face Manchester City as well as Tottenham twice in the next two weeks, having already faced Antonio Conte's side on Wednesday.

Several first team players including Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah were all rested for the game against Chesterfield on Saturday meaning youngsters Malang Sarr and Lewis Hall were both given starts at centre-back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNrvZ_0dgXefxe00
IMAGO / Xinhua

Speaking after the game, Tuchel discussed the importance of squad rotation and resting players ahead of some big upcoming games.

"It was simply the moment and there was different level of intensity against a fifth division team," said Tuchel, as quoted by Adam Newson.

"We have to share the minutes and make sure there were players that could rest to be in the best shape possible for the upcoming games.

"We have to adapt because the situation can change and from there we go."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpB8j_0dgXefxe00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The German tactician then went on to discuss why he chose to play 17-year-old Lewis Hall in centre-back amid the side's absences.

"It was his performance and attitude in training. The attitude his showed in our possession games and small-sided games. He was good and deserved to start."

"We needed a pause for Toni, Azpi and Marcos in the defence and we had three defenders left and he was one of them."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield | FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are through to the FA Cup fourth round thanks to a convincing home win against Chesterfield. It took the Blues just six minutes to get on the scoreboard, thanks to Timo Werner. From then on in, it was plain sailing. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku and Andreas Christensen all netted in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malang Sarr
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
The Independent

Antonio Rudiger doesn’t need ‘pampering’ to sign new Chelsea contract, Thomas Tuchel claims

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Antonio Rudiger will not need any “pampering” as Chelsea continue talks with the Germany defender over a new Stamford Bridge contract.Rudiger’s deal expires in the summer and the 28-year-old can now negotiate an agreement with overseas clubs, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain among those keen on his services.The commanding centre-back has excelled under Tuchel and Chelsea remain determined to convince him to stay in west London.But the Blues boss believes actions will speak louder than words when it comes to the quest to retain the 49-cap defender.“I don’t know if it helps if I take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield: Thomas Tuchel's side advance into fourth round of FA Cup with ruthless display, but the Spireites gave travelling fans a day to remember at Stamford Bridge

They were only 10 minutes of the tie remaining and they were 5-0 down when Chesterfield mustered a rare foray forward at Stamford Bridge. The National League side had never stopped trying, never stopped striving, and their fans had never stopped singing, even as Chelsea banged in goal after goal. Now, as their team attacked the end where they stood, they sensed their moment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upcoming Games#German
fourfourtwo.com

Thomas Tuchel hopeful Chelsea defensive trio can benefit from FA Cup rest

Thomas Tuchel has admitted only time will tell whether Chelsea can reap the benefits of resting three key defenders in the 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield. Teen midfielder Lewis Hall won the man of the match award on an accomplished debut on the left of a back-three against the Spireites, such was Chelsea’s determination to avoid any more frontline defensive issues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel pleased with Chelsea’s professionalism in FA Cup victory

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea’s professionalism in settling their FA Cup third-round clash with Chesterfield before half-time.The Blues cruised past their National League opponents 5-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, racing into a 4-0 half-time lead before a raft of withdrawals to keep players fresh.Teen debutant Lewis Hall laid on a goal for Romelu Lukaku, with the returning Belgium striker missing a trio of chances before being subbed at the break.Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen all netted, before Hakim Ziyech converted a penalty.Akwasi Asante raised the roof with a consolation for Chesterfield to send the raucous visiting fans into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
716
Followers
5K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy