Thomas Tuchel Discusses Importance of Resting Chelsea Players vs Chesterfield Amid Busy Fixture Schedule

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel discussed the importance of resting key players ahead of a tricky fixture schedule after his side's 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will have to face Manchester City as well as Tottenham twice in the next two weeks, having already faced Antonio Conte's side on Wednesday.

Several first team players including Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah were all rested for the game against Chesterfield on Saturday meaning youngsters Malang Sarr and Lewis Hall were both given starts at centre-back.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Speaking after the game, Tuchel discussed the importance of squad rotation and resting players ahead of some big upcoming games.

"It was simply the moment and there was different level of intensity against a fifth division team," said Tuchel, as quoted by Adam Newson.

"We have to share the minutes and make sure there were players that could rest to be in the best shape possible for the upcoming games.

"We have to adapt because the situation can change and from there we go."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The German tactician then went on to discuss why he chose to play 17-year-old Lewis Hall in centre-back amid the side's absences.

"It was his performance and attitude in training. The attitude his showed in our possession games and small-sided games. He was good and deserved to start."

"We needed a pause for Toni, Azpi and Marcos in the defence and we had three defenders left and he was one of them."

