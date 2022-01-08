ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Bespectacled nerd who is rubbish with girls': Stephen Merchant is a picture of contentment with his Hollywood girlfriend despite playing a seedy killer on TV

By Katie Hind
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Although he describes himself as a ‘bespectacled nerd who is rubbish with girls’, Stephen Merchant’s modest charms are clearly enough to capture the heart of this Hollywood beauty.

As millions of TV viewers were gripped by his portrayal of serial killer Stephen Port in the BBC1 drama Four Lives last week, the lofty actor and comedian enjoyed a romantic stroll in London with girlfriend Mircea Monroe.

The American model and actress is not only a beauty, but brainy, too, having completed a postgraduate course last year at Cambridge University following her degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tf9gj_0dgXeWxz00
The lofty actor and comedian Stephen Merchant enjoyed a romantic stroll in London with girlfriend Mircea Monroe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OIZY_0dgXeWxz00
St Louis-born Ms Monroe began dating the comedian, who is reportedly worth £35million, after he shot to fame for creating hit TV comedy series The Office with Ricky Gervais 

Dressed warmly against the winter chill, the black-clad couple walked hand in hand after a trip to the shops.

But despite their low-key clothing, they couldn’t help but stand out from the crowd, for Merchant, at 6ft 7in, is more than a foot taller than 39-year-old Ms Monroe, even in her beanie hat – which bore the logo of independent music shop Longwell Records in Bristol, her boyfriend’s home city.

St Louis-born Ms Monroe began dating the comedian, who is reportedly worth £35million, after he shot to fame for creating hit TV comedy series The Office with Ricky Gervais.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvg61_0dgXeWxz00
Stephen Merchant as Stephen Port, the Grindr Killer, in the BBC drama Four Lives. The actor, 47, portrays the serial killer who drugged and raped four men before dumping their bodies near his home in Barking, east London

The couple met in 2017 in Los Angeles, where they now live in chat-show host Ellen DeGeneres’s old home in Nichols Canyon, a celebrity enclave in the Hollywood Hills.

Ms Monroe regularly promotes her 47-year-old boyfriend’s work on social media.

Speaking of their relationship in 2019, Merchant said: ‘Aside from the fact that she’s great… there’s something very pleasing about not having the endless concern about filling that part of your life.

‘That’s a very lonely life, the life of a single person.’

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock explains why she quit Hollywood to live ‘in the wilderness’ 25 years ago

Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock has explained why she left Hollywood 25 years ago.LeBrock started her career as a model before moving to films, and was known for her role in the 1985 John Hughes film. She also starred in the 1990 film Hard to Kill, during which she met her future husband Steven Seagal. However, it was following a highly-publicised divorce from the action star in 1996 that she decided to quit the industry.She has now reflected upon her decision to leave Hollywood, telling Fox News: “I became famous when I was very young and it didn’t do me...
SCIENCE
Morganton News Herald

Five actors almost cast in iconic roles

Some of the most recognizable roles on the big screen were almost played by someone else, so The Hollywood Reporter is breaking down five actors that were almost cast in iconic films.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ricky Gervais joins co-stars Jo Hartley and Diane Morgan onstage as third series of his Netflix hit After Life launches at the BFI

Ricky Gervais cut a casual figure as he spoke on-stage at the season three premiere of After Life at the BFI Southbank in London on Thursday. The actor, 60, wore a black jumper and matching jeans as he took part in a question and answer session at the event, ahead of the 14 January release date of the final series of the hit Netflix show.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Merchant
Person
Mircea Monroe
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Stephen Port
Person
Ellen Degeneres
digitalspy.com

Four Lives: Stephen Merchant on the challenge of playing a serial killer

The makers of new BBC true-crime drama Four Lives, in an all-too-rare decision, have chosen to relegate the killer to the sidelines of the story. In a massive leap from the countless Ted Bundy reconstructions, which insist on putting a pretty-boy actor in a centre-stage leading role, Four Lives ensures killer Stephen Port is on the periphery, with the families' fight for justice and the police's deafening silence and refusal to connect the deaths taking a far more prominent position.
MOVIES
The Independent

Four Lives proves Stephen Merchant has finally overtaken Ricky Gervais

In 1997 Ricky Gervais hired Stephen Merchant, 13 years younger than him, to be his assistant on XFM. In all the years since, through all the programmes and prizes and interviews and controversies, through all their work together, the highs and the Life’s Too Shorts, the dynamic hasn’t wavered. Gervais is the cocksure firstborn to Merchant’s nerdy younger brother. Gervais the brash, attention-seeking frontman, Merchant the rhythm section. Gervais starred as David Brent, Merchant popped up with a cameo as the “big lanky google-eyed freak”, Oggy, the Oggmonster. The writing might have been collaborative, but it was clear who was...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contentment#Nerd#Serial Killer#American#Cambridge University#Longwell Records#Office
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
extratv

Cara Williams, Oscar Nominee and Sitcom Star, Dies at 96

Cara Williams, an Oscar nominee and '60s TV star, died Thursday of a heart attack in her Beverly Hills home, THR reports. Born Bernice Kamiat June 29, 1925, in Brooklyn, she began her Hollywood career as Bernice Kay before settling on Cara Williams as her stage name. She gave her...
CELEBRITIES
Gamespot

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Serial Killer TV Show

John Wick and The Matrix star Keanu Reeves is said to be in talks to star in Hulu's The Devil In The White City, a series focusing on the true story of two men at the 1893 World's Fair in Chicago. The series is based on Erik Larson's 2003 book,...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Untouchables star Nicholas Georgiade dies at 88

Georgiade played the brawny Eliot Ness ally Enrico “Rico” Rossi on the 1959-1963 ABC crime drama. Georgiade played a thug in the CBS’ Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse two-part episode that would serve as the pilot for The Untouchables. When The Untouchables began, he took on the role of Rossi, a core part of Ness' team.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Keanu Reeves is poised to star in Hulu's Devil in the White City in his first major TV role

The box office icon is in talks to star in Hulu's big-budget limited series adaptation of Erik Larson's 2003 novel The Devil in the White City: A Saga of Magic and Murder at the Fair that Changed America, which tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893, according to Deadline. While Reeves had a recurring guest role on Peter Stormare's Swedish private eye sitcom Swedish Dicks, he has never starred on a TV series before. Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are among the executive producers on Devil in the White City along with Todd Field, who is aboard to direct the first two episodes. DiCaprio originally bought the film rights in 2010 with the plan to make it into a movie directed by Scorsese. In 2019, Hulu announced it was developing a series based on the book. According to Deadline, Reeves would play Daniel H. Burnham, "a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical 'Murder Castle' on fair grounds – a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the gilded age."
MOVIES
AFP

'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' win at untelevised Golden Globes

"The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story" on Sunday won the top film prizes at an untelevised Golden Globes that was largely ignored by Hollywood, with awards unveiled via a live blog without any of the usual A-list glamour. - Oscar hopefuls - Despite the subdued atmosphere surrounding the Globes, three wins apiece for "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story" confirm their credentials as contenders for an award season that culminates in March with the Oscars.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

282K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy