Celebrities

Cuffe Biden Owens spotted for first time since ending marriage with Meghan King

By Lauryn Overhultz
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCuffe Biden Owens was spotted sans wedding ring for the first time following his split from Meghan King. Owens was photographed in Los Angeles throwing a baseball and a football with a pal. He was dressed in white pants and a black pullover, accessorizing with a black hat....

Radar Online.com

Meghan King's Husband Cuffe Biden Owens 'Couldn't Cope' With Her Constantly Filming Their Life, Social Media Obsession Was Reason For Split

Their marriage only lasted two months, but Meghan King's husband Cuffe Biden Owens "couldn't cope" with her social media obsession. According to Daily Mail, Joe Biden's nephew didn't like his wife's "lifestyle of constantly documenting everything." Cuffe is a private man, who works in Los Angeles as an attorney. Meghan is known for her time as a Real Housewives of Orange County cast member.
imdb.com

Here's What Really Led to Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens' Sudden Breakup

Sometimes, distance doesn't make the heart grow fonder. On Monday, Dec. 27, Meghan King confirmed reports that she and Cuffe Biden Owens decided to go their separate ways just two months after getting married. "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star began her Instagram Story statement. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out." She continued, "At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness, as...
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star's Marriage Reportedly Crumbles After Just 2 Months

Two months after they exchanged vows in front of President Joe Biden, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King and her husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, have split. According to Page Six, which reported the news on Christmas Eve, King and Owens split after two months of marriage. A source told the publication, "She has told friends they broke up."
Us Weekly

Meghan King Said She Felt Like She Was ‘Married for a Million Years’ Before Cuffe Owens Split

Happier times — or a sign of trouble? Meghan King reflected on how settled she felt with husband Cuffe Owens just weeks before announcing their split. “We feel like we’ve been married for a million years (thanks to marrying later in life and with a lot of history and, well, kids) so a two month anniversary staycation was called for,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on December 3. “We sent the kids to stay at grandma and grandpa’s, we got a hotel 3 miles from our house, and I slipped into the pajamas I’ve been waiting to wear for a special occasion.”
OK! Magazine

Meghan King Claims She Is Focusing On Her Kids As Her New Year's Resolution Following Short-Lived Marriage With Cuffe Owens

Following her recent breakup from Cuffe Biden Owens after the pair's short-lived marriage, Meghan King is giving all of her attention to her kids. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum — who confirmed the shocking split earlier this week — took to Instagram on Thursday, December 30 to share her new priorities heading into the upcoming new year.
bravotv.com

Meghan King Addresses Report About the Reason for Her Split with Cuffe Owens

Meghan King is speaking out on a recent report about the reason for her breakup with Cuffe Owens. Following the news that Meghan and Cuffe had split after a little more than two months of marriage, E! News ran a report on Tuesday, December 28 from a source that claimed the breakup "had to do with distance" since Meghan lives in Missouri with the three children she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds (5-year-old daughter Aspen and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes), and Cuffe is an attorney based in Los Angeles.
Reality Tea

Meghan King Responds To Trolls Who Says She Should Avoid Social Media And Heal Following Her Split From Cuffe Biden Owens

Meghan King is no stranger to trolls. Being a housewife, it kind of comes with the territory. But Meghan is years removed from Real Housewives of Orange County, yet her personal life has often been the subject or online hate. Many were quick to criticize her quickie wedding to Cuffe Owens, especially after hearing that […] The post Meghan King Responds To Trolls Who Says She Should Avoid Social Media And Heal Following Her Split From Cuffe Biden Owens appeared first on Reality Tea.
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
