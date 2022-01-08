ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots 3-round mock draft: New England lands a WR1, picks defensive studs

By Danny Jaillet
 1 day ago
With the 2022 NFL draft only a couple of months away, mock drafts are beginning to take shape. As the New England Patriots look to continue building their roster, there are several intriguing names for New England to take at several positions.

For all the success that they’ve had this season, the Patriots still have holes to fill. Reinforcements on both the offensive and defensive side of football could be possible, as New England is full of veterans on both sides of the ball.

The Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling put together a 2022 mock draft, including the first three rounds. We take a look at his selections, as the focus turns to the future.

Round 1, Pick 23 | Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Wilson was one of the most explosive playmakers in all of college football last year. A key piece of the Ohio State offense, Wilson recorded 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

When you look at his body of work in his collegiate career, the big-play ability has always been there. As a sophomore in 2020, Wilson caught 43 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns. He was able to build upon that good 2020 season for an even better 2021 campaign.

In three years at The Horseshoe, Wilson tallied 143 catches for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns.

The Patriots track record at developing receivers has not been good in recent years. Wilson could break that mold. The Patriots currently lack a big-play threat, and Wilson could fill that void. New England has several good possession receivers but they do not have one that consistently stretches the field. That’s where Wilson would come in.

Round 2, Pick 55 | Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Ac 427

Bryant was a key member of the secondary for Cincinnati during his time there. He was an AAC first-team selection in 2020 and 2021. With nine career interceptions, he was a dominant member of the secondary.

In the 2021 season, he played in 14 games. He recorded 44 total tackles and two interceptions. His career-high number for interceptions was four in 2020. With 170 total tackles in five years of play with Cincinnati, Bryant is a player that can come down and make a tackle as well as be a ball-hawking type of corner.

The Patriots currently have one of those in J. C. Jackson. However, this draft selection would be about depth. Outside of Jackson, the Patriots do not really have another ball-hawking type of corner. Bringing Bryant into the equation would continue to strengthen the secondary, as well as add youth to it. With the defensive mind that Bill Belichick possesses, getting a player with this much talent in the second round of the draft could be a perfect match.

Round 3, Pick 87 | Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Syndication: USA TODAY

Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma would certainly fit in with New England’s defensive focus. Muma recorded 142 combined tackles for New England last season. He recorded at least 50 tackles in three of the last four seasons for Wyoming. In the 2021 campaign, he had 12 games of at least 10 tackles.

This pick would be interesting for New England. Over the last couple of drafts, the Patriots have loaded up at the linebacker position. Right now, the Patriots possess solid depth at the position. However, it would be about continuing this depth for the future. Muma possesses strong instincts as well as a nose for the football. Measuring in at 6-foot-3, 242 pounds, he is the ideal size for an NFL linebacker.

This would a nice a mid-round get for the Patriots as they look to continue to add depth at the position.

