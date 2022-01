Is the Big Ten scoring race doubling as the national scoring race?. After another fun night in the league, it seems so. Iowa's Keegan Murray scored 27 points in Thursday's 87-78 loss at Wisconsin, which was led by Johnny Davis, who scored 26. Meantime, Illinois' Kofi Cockburn got 23 points and 18 rebounds in Thursday's 76-64 win over Maryland. And now, as of Friday morning, those three players rank first (Murray), second (Davis) and third (Cockburn) nationally in points per game.

