Alabama senior ace RHP Montana Fouts and 2016 alumna Haylie McCleney have been selected to compete with Team USA Softball for the upcoming 2022 World Games in Birmingham. McCleney isn't a stranger to Team USA and, like Fouts, earned her spot on the national team while still playing for the Tide (2014). She's a three-time first-team All-American in Crimson and the owner of a silver medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO