Long Island Brooklyn defeats St. Francis (Pa.) 75-70 in OT

ABC News
 1 day ago

Ty Flowers had 21 points as Long Island Brooklyn edged St. Francis (Pa.) 75-70 in overtime on Saturday.

Eral Penn had 15 points and seven rebounds for Long Island Brooklyn (5-9, 2-2 Northeast Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Kyndall Davis added 11 points. Isaac Kante had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 21 points for the Red Flash (4-11, 0-4), who have now lost six games in a row. Maxwell Land scored a career-high 20 points and had eight rebounds. Marlon Hargis had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

