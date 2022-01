You don't have to travel far for great wine here in Eastern Iowa!. The website Eat This recently put out a list of the best winery in all 50 states, and as soon as I saw the title, I knew exactly which one would be the winner for the state of Iowa. When it comes to wine, nobody does it better than Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery in Swisher.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO