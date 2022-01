Valencia coach Jose Bordalas insists Real Madrid's controversial penalty changed Sunday's game. Los Che ended up losing 4-1 on the day. Bordalas said: "I didn't see it clearly from the touchline but at halftime I was able to see it and it is not a penalty. It is a non-existent penalty. I understand that the referee might interpret that it is a penalty from his view on the pitch, but VAR is there a reason: To see that move and correct it, as has happened in many games.

