These Easily Installed Lights Give You No Excuse for Living With a Poorly Lit Garage

By Sarah Morlock
SPY
SPY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJFNt_0dgXZLg100

In many households, the garage is now more than just the place you keep a car. Garages are a versatile space where you complete handy projects, store seasonal or sporting items , work out in a home gym and sometimes even relax or chill out with friends. That’s why the days of poorly lit garage spaces are a thing of the past. The best garage lighting is easy to install, effective and comprehensive.

What to Consider Before Buying Garage Lighting

Before you invest in garage lighting, it’s worth thinking about exactly what kind of light is best suited to your garage . The light (or lights) required for a double or irregularly shaped garage will likely be different from those needed for a standard, one-car space. Consider the following:

  • Room Size – While many lights are capable of putting out an impressive amount of light, even the very best still have their limits. If you want to light up every inch of a large garage, you may have to install multiple lights to achieve the level of illumination you desire. As a general rule, aim for between 50 to 75 lumens per square foot of space.
  • Existing Fittings – One of the best things about a lot of garage lights is how easy to install they are. As long as you have a standard E26 light socket, many of these lights simply screw in just like any standard bulb. Alternatively, some lights plug into a standard power socket or require wiring in. There are lights for every preference.
  • Style/Design – It’s time to put that lonely pull-string bulb in the past where it belongs. Modern garage lighting usually takes the form of a multi-paneled, flower-like arrangement or a traditional shop light. The best option for you will most likely depend on the size and shape of the room you’re lighting and how much light you require.
  • Temperature – Creating any kind of atmosphere in a garage isn’t very popular, which is why neutral white lighting around 4000K remains the most common option. However, some lights are available in different temperatures if that’s something that appeals to you. These temperature alternatives may be more appealing if only ever walk through the space, rather than using it for fiddly projects or mechanical work.

Below you’ll find our top picks for the best garage lighting. We’ve included a range of styles to suit different garage sizes, shapes and budgets.

1. TANBABY LED Garage Light

BEST OVERALL

This TANBABY LED Garage Light is available for under $30 and comes backed by over 16,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users. If you still need more convincing, know that you’ll enjoy 50,000 hours of sustainable brightness from the 144 high-quality lamp beads built into the panels. The panels are also made from aluminum rather than plastic, which provides greater durability, dissipates heat more efficiently and gives a firmer feel in hand when making adjustments. Plus, it’s also super easy to install the light as it can screw into any standard light socket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPSMT_0dgXZLg100


Buy: TANBABY LED Garage Light $29.99

2. TSV LED Garage Light

BEST BUDGET

At under $20, you’ll be hard pushed to find a more popular and budget-friendly way to illuminate your garage than with this TSV LED Garage Light. The design includes four adjustable panels, each housing ultra-bright LEDs to deliver clean, white light for all your needs. The wide-reaching arms also let you direct your light, ensuring it shines right where you need it to. Furthermore, this compact and durable light is IP44 rated, making it an excellent option for lighting other locations, including warehouses, storage rooms, basements and shops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VsKGC_0dgXZLg100


Buy: TSV LED Garage Light $18.90

3. Honeywell LED Deformable Garage Light

BEST EXTENDER

This Honeywell LED Deformable Garage Light offers users 5,000 lumens of light output, which is just the right amount to give any dark garage interior a lighter, brighter daylight feel. And, unlike many of its competitors, this popular device is supplied with an extender, allowing you to position the light further away from the ceiling. This handy addition makes it a great option for other home interiors, such as a kitchen or basement. It’s also possible to adjust the built-in panels to further direct your light where it’s most effective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JthrV_0dgXZLg100


Buy: Honeywell LED Deformable Garage Light $24.98

4. BEYOND BRIGHT Flush Mount Garage Light

EASIEST INSTALL

By twisting into a standard E26 light bulb base, this BEYOND BRIGHT Flush Mount Garage Light only takes a matter of seconds to install. This makes the light an ideal choice for anyone looking for a quick and easy way to light up a previously poorly lit room or area. Installed into the three adjustable panels, you’ll find 96 ultra-bright LEDs which are capable of delivering up to 3,500 lumens of pure white light. For comparison, this output is around 300% more than you would enjoy from a standard 60-watt bulb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXNK2_0dgXZLg100


Buy: BEYOND BRIGHT Flush Mount Garage Light $29.88

5. siicaaG LED Garage Lights

BEST PAIR

For under $30, you can have a pair of these siicaaG LED Garage Lights. That means it’s possible to light up a larger area or two different rooms, as long as they have a standard E26 light socket to accommodate them. Each light included in the pair features three PVC plastic panels which house 144 LEDs between them, delivering 600 lumens of light. The panels are also fully adjustable and sport a grid-like design to help dissipate heat. In addition, you can also expect a 50,000-hour lifespan from each device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGEV1_0dgXZLg100


Buy: siicaaG LED Garage Lights $29.99

6. FREELICHT LED Garage Light

BEST SELECTABLE

You might not always want exactly the same temperature of lighting in your garage, which is why it’s helpful this FREELICHT LED Garage Light lets you choose from three different options. The three-panel device, which comes backed by five-star ratings from over 80% of Amazon users, allows you to choose between 3,000K, 4,000K and 6,000K color temperatures using the built-in slidable switch. Other notable elements include the ability to change the angle of each panel and the easy installation thanks to the E26 socket compatibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAxej_0dgXZLg100


Buy: FREELICHT LED Garage Light $29.99

7. Atomi Smart LED Shop Light

BEST SMART

If you like being able to control everything in your home from your smartphone, the Atomi Smart LED Shop Light is the lighting option you’re looking for. This user-friendly, 120 LED device can be mounted flush against your ceiling or suspended to a level of your choice using the integrated chains. In addition to controlling the light with the accompanying Atomi Smart app, you can also connect it to Amazon Alexa or Google Home to control your light with your voice alone. Plus, it’s possible to link up to 10 lights together to provide greater coverage in any space lacking light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09EDth_0dgXZLg100


Buy: Atomi Smart LED Shop Light $49.98

8. Lithonia Lighting LED Wraparound Light

BEST WRAPAROUND

This Lithonia Lighting LED Wraparound Light raises expectations when it comes to a standard wraparound device by sporting a sleek and modern design and offering impressive light output for minimal wattage input. The ultra-bright LEDs housed inside the light are capable of providing 50,000 hours of light and also come in a number of color temperatures, including cool white and warm white options. In addition to garages, this popular light is also great for use in offices, corridors and bedrooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQLbv_0dgXZLg100


Buy: Lithonia Lighting LED Wraparound Light $49.98

9. Commercial Electric Heavy Duty LED Shop Light

BEST SHOP LIGHT

If you regularly undertake projects in your garage and need enough light to see what you’re doing, consider installing this Commercial Electric Heavy Duty LED Shop Light. Using only 80 watts, you’ll enjoy 7,000 lumens of 4,000K cool white light, ideal for all kinds of auto or DIY projects. The integrated 50,000-hour LEDs will last for years, while the integrated mounts allow you to position the light completely flush against the ceiling or hung at a height of your choice. Additionally, the pull-chain, on/off switch and standard socket compatibility make this light more user-friendly than most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQiyY_0dgXZLg100


Buy: Commercial Electric Heavy Duty LED Shop Light $64.47

10. HYPERLITE LED High Bay Light

BEST TEMPORARY

If you’re looking for a little bit more light in your garage but on a temporary basis, the HYPERLITE LED High Bay Light could be your answer. This versatile lighting device can be installed in a matter of seconds by plugging in the five-foot power cord and hanging the light from its built-in hanging loop. You can also choose from models ranging between 100 to 250 watts, depending on your lighting needs and desired hanging height. The light rim is made from pure aluminum to dissipate heat more efficiently. Furthermore, the light is great for other lighting tasks as it is IP65 certified, meaning it’s both resistant to water and dustproof.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o2EWZ_0dgXZLg100


Buy: HYPERLITE LED High Bay Light $89.99

