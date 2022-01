When the 2021 season concludes DK Metcalf will be heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract as a second round pick. That, obviously, means that this offseason the Metcalf will become eligible to receive an extension from the Seattle Seahawks. According to Metcalf himself, he is not trying to leave as he said Thursday on the possibility of extending his time in Seattle, “Of course. I’m not trying to leave.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO