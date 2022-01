They have been called “Ravehearts”: thousands of Scots and Welsh who are said to be planning on heading to England for a New Year’s Eve without coronavirus restrictions.Reports suggest 100,000 revellers may make the journey across the borders after Boris Johnson confirmed that there would be no curbs on pubs, restaurants and nightclubs here. This potential invasion, some suggest, could result in a bumper night for English venues.Yet, in the border cities and villages that would most likely benefit, night-time chiefs are feeling far less exuberant than such booster-ish predictions may suggest.“I keep reading we’re going to be inundated with...

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO