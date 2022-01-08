Dr. Phillips takes down OCP in Showdown at O-Town

Windermere HIgh junior Sean Stewart, left, and senior Chris Nurse, right, combined to score 48 points in a lopsided win against Trinity Prep on Saturday. Buddy Collings/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Dr. Phillips turned its long-awaited showdown of boys basketball state champions against Orlando Christian Prep into a display of Panthers power on Saturday night.

DP, with three high-major signees and superior depth, dominated early and won 48-38 in the feature game of OCP’s Showdown in O-Town event.

The matchup between the Panthers (11-3), last season’s Class 7A state champ, and OCP (11-4), the two-time defending 2A king, drew a standing-room-only crowd to see the tradition-rich Orlando programs play each other for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Dr. Phillips bolted to a 15-2 lead after Denzel Aberdeen (UF signee), Riley Kugel (Mississippi State) and sophomore Jordan Tillery made 3-point shots and Tillery dunked off an inbounds play. The advantage swelled to 32-12 after DP 6-foot-10 center Ernest Udeh Jr. (Kansas) hammered a dunk.

“Defensively we were locked in,” DP coach Ben Witherspoon said. “Our guys knew how big a game this was.”

Aberdeen led all scorers with 16 points. Udeh added 8 and was a force with blocked shots and rebounds on his birthday.

Brothers A.J. Brown and Isaiah Brown led OCP with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Warriors were missing their head coach, Treig Burke, out due to illness, and lost freshman point guard Mikel Brown due to a broken finger during holiday tournament play in December. But what they missed the most on Saturday were shots.

DP’s tenacious trapping defense consistently forced the Warriors into tough shot attempts. OCP scored just 7 points in the first quarter and 5 in the second and trailed 30-12 at the half. The Warriors had more success after the break and outscored the Panthers in the final quarter. The deficit was down to 44-33 with 47 seconds to go after OCP sophomore Ameer Ramadon made 2 shots from beyond the arc.

DP has been in position to win every game it has played. The Panthers lost by 1 to Lake Highland Prep, by 1 to Arkansas state champ North Little Rock, and by 4 to Greeneville of Tennessee.

Dr. Phillips continues its rugged schedule when it plays 7A No. 3 rival Olympia (11-1) on Wednesday night at home. Both teams, along with fourth-ranked Windermere, will compete in the Metro Conference West Division tournament, which runs from Thursday through Monday, Jan. 17.

“We’re getting better,” Witherspoon said. “With the level of teams we’re playing against, we’re going to continue to get better. We have to.”

Lake Highland edges Oak Ridge

Lake Highland Prep, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A, proved it can chalk up a big win without Brice Sensabaugh putting up big numbers.

Oak Ridge held Sensabaugh, an Ohio State signee, to 11 points, 17 below his season average. But the Highlanders got key contributions from senior guards Jared Berry, Jah Quinones and Machai Campbell in a 54-51 victory.

The game was tied at 46 before Berry drove the lane and delivered a pass to Campbell for an open 3-point shot that proved to be decisive with 3:27 to go. Berry hit a 3 the next time downcourt for a 52-48 lead and the Highlanders (11-1) handled the final two minutes of defensive pressure by the Pioneers (8-5) without mistakes.

Sensabaugh, who scored only on 2 free throws in the first half, hit 2 big 3s in the third quarter and made both ends of a crucial 1-and-1 with 26 seconds remaining.

Oak Ridge 6-6 senior Lewis Jones did most of the defensive work against Sensabaugh (6-5), who was shadowed on virtually every step in the scheme applied by Oak Ridge coach Steve Reece.

“Reece had those kids so prepared to stop Brice,” said Lake Highland coach Ben Fratrick. “He still found a way to help us win. We’ve got a bunch of seniors that have played forever. They were really good down the stretch.”

Berry led the Highlanders with 17 points. Quinones and Julian Clark scored 9 points and Campbell had 8.

Oak Ridge (9-5), ranked No. 6 in 7A, was led by sophomore Elijah Elliott, who had made 4 3-pointers and had a game-high 18 points.

Windermere wins big

Windermere High combined Sean Stewart’s inside dominance with Chris Nurse’s outside shooting and rolled to an 82-45 running clock win against Trinity Prep in the opening varsity game of the day.

The Wolverines (12-2), who lost 57-54 to Olympia on a Friday night buzzer-beater, came back with more than gas in the tank. Stewart, a 6-8 junior, blocked 2 of the Saints’ first 4 shot attempts as 7A No. 4 Windermere jumped to an 11-2 lead with Nurse knocking down 2 3s.

Windermere led 41-26 at halftime after making 7 of its 9 3s.

Stewart struggled to get jump shots to fall but did everything else. The Duke commit scored 26 points, 10 off offensive rebounds. He totaled 12 rebounds, 7 blocked shots and 4 dunks, and added several steals and assists.

Early in the fourth quarter Stewart skied above the rim for a two-handed offensive rebound and flushed a vicious dunk on his way back to the floor.

Nurse, a 6-5 senior, scored 14 first-half points, 12 on 3s, and . The Warner University commit finished with 22 points.

Trinity Prep senior guard Javon Bennett was 12-of-13 on free throws and scored 25 points .

The Saints (8-6) again played without 21-point-per-game scorer Krishen Atwal, a 6-6 senior who has played just 4½ games due to knee problems.

UCF target excels

Dylan James, one of UCF’s top 2023 recruiting targets, scored 23 points and led 6A No. 6 Winter Haven to a 52-44 win against 3A No. 4 Windermere Prep.

The Blue Devils improved to 14-3.

Jayden Williams matched James with 23 points for the Lakers (10-4).

Windermere Prep canceled three holiday tournament home games after most of its players tested positive for COVID-19 after the Lakers returned from a South Florida tournament. The lineup was back intact this week and the Lakers have added two games to the schedule —including a Tuesday trip to face 5A No. 1 Riverside (12-3) of Jacksonville.

Seminole adds football firepower

In its second game with UCF football signees Demari Henderson and Kam Moore in the lineup, Sanford Seminole overcame an early 11-point deficit to beat Orlando University 55-44 in the Nathan Hayes Shootout at Mount Dora Christian Academy.

Henderson stuffed the stat sheet with 7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocked shots. Moore added 5 points in a scoring effort led by senior Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes (19).

Demari’s twin brother, Ja’Cari, also a UCF football recruit, is expected to make his 2022 basketball debut vs. Oviedo (13-2) in a Seminole home game Wednesday.

The ‘Noles (9-4) beat Colonial 74-56 on Friday with Henderson and Moore playing for the first time this season.

“A lot of depth and more experience,” Seminole coach Sylvester Wynn said of the additions. “We’ve got a lot of young guys this year. With them back, they can be more leaders as well and they’re doing a good job being leaders.”

Quin’Darius Rumph, a sophomore, scored 14 points for the ‘Noles.

Jamar Ingram scored 21 for University (10-7).

Apopka improved to 13-2 with a 64-48 win against Kissimmee Gateway (13-5). KJ Robinson led the Blue Darters with 16 points.

Shootout host Mount Dora Christian (12-1) cruised to a 72-49 win against Orange City University (5-8). KJ Rodriguez scored 23 points for the Bulldogs.

Saturday’s event scores:

Showdown in O-Town

At Orlando Christian Prep

Windermere 82, Trinity Prep, 45

Lake Highland Prep 54, Oak Ridge 51

Winter Haven 52, Windermere Prep 44

Dr. Phillips 58, OCP 48

Nathan Hayes Shootout

At Mount Dora Christian Academy

The First Academy 47, Ormond Calvary 37

Eustis 63, Faith Christian 52

Sanford Seminole 55, Orlando University 44

Apopka 64, Kissimmee Gateway 48

MDCA 72, Orange City University 49

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Nate Marrero contributed to this story with his report from the Nathan Hayes Shootout. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .