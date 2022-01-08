ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Review: West Side Story

By Staff Report
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch
 1 day ago

When is a remake better than the original? Almost never. So the fact that Steven Spielberg has improved on a musical classic like West Side Story is absolutely remarkable and a testament to the fact that he is the greatest filmmaker of all time. I mean, what film genre can this...

