Movie Review: West Side Story

This article contains spoilers for West Side Story (2021).In the conflict of West Side Story, the Jets have always been the side that leans more towards being the antagonists, even though the story ultimately aims to reinforce that both sides are guilty of engaging in the hatred that leads to so much senseless violence. Though the Jets are the aggressors in much of the fights in the story, how much culpability they’re given varies through different adaptations. Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of West Side Story, however, chooses to lean further into the narrative of the Jets as the central wrongdoers in the conflict and portrays them in a much more negative light than in previous versions.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO