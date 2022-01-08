Movie Review: West Side Story

This new version of the classic Romeo-and-Juliet musical might not be quite the perfect piece that reviewers made it out to be, but it’s still extremely good (if, dare I say, a little long, at two hours and 36 minutes). Tony Kushner’s script makes the story feel current, and even if Steven Spielberg’s direction can seem a little too staid, the man sure knows how to make an engrossing work. Best of all, the songs from the iconic score still retain their power, particularly “Somewhere” and “Tonight.” The new faces here — Rachel Zegler as Maria, David Alvarez as Bernardo, and Ariana DeBose as Anita — spark on screen. Ansel Elgort is solid as Tony, though his singing voice is rather ordinary. And with her turn as the sagacious Valentina, Rita Moreno continues to show why she’s a natural treasure.
