Texas A&M fans were excited by the showing of signee Deyon Bouie in Saturday's Army All American Game but not for what people expected coming into the week of the contest. The Georgia product is rated as one of the best safeties in the country in the 247 Sports Composite but his size and skill set suggest that he'll see time on the perimeter at corner. However, Bouie played both offense and defense during his time at Bainbridge High School and he played exclusively on the offensive side of the ball in the game, catching three passes for 55 yards including a touchdown.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO