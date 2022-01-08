EACH year, the Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, highlights artistic and technical merit within the film industry.

The 2022 award show is scheduled to be held on March 27, and fans want to know when they can expect a list of nominations.

When are the 2022 Oscars nominations announced?

The countdown is on for fans who are eager to know the 2022 nominations.

The prestigious list is expected to be announced on February 8, 2022.

Like the list of nominations, it is also unclear at this time who will be the host.

What are the 2022 Oscar nomination predictions?

While the list of nominations has not been released yet, that has not stopped movie buffs from predicting who will make the cut.

Some of the likely movie nominations according to Variety include:

Best Picture

Belfast

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage (Pig)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress

Best Animated Feature

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines Nominations will be announced on February 8, 2022 Credit: Getty

How can I watch the Oscars?

Fans will be able to watch the Oscars live on ABC starting at 8:00pm EST.

The show will also be available to stream online at ABC.com.

At this time, the event is scheduled to take place in person, however, recent Covid-19 spikes have forced some award shows to postpone their events or return to a virtual method.

On January 5, it was announced that the 2022 Grammys were being postponed due to the Omicron variant while the Sundance Film Festival announced that their event will now be virtual.