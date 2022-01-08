ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lourdes Leon stands in 'solidarity' with Britney Spears as she posts throwback snap...after newly free pop star expressed her love for mom Madonna

By Sarah Abraham For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon expressed her support for Britney Spears following the termination of her conservatorship.

The 25-year-old model posted a busty selfie with a throwback snap of she and the popstar, as she wrote 'solidarity.'

Most recently Spears, 40, had shared her love for Lourdes' mega-famous mom as she said her music makes her feel good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSG28_0dgXWLHi00
Solidarity: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, expressed her support for Britney Spears following the termination of her conservatorship as she shared a throwback snap with the word 'solidarity'

Lourdes stunned in a form-fitting cow print corset as she posed for a snap shared via Instagram on Friday.

A friend held up a framed photo of she and the Toxic singer backstage at the 2003 VMAs where her mom performed alongside Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Amid Britney's conservatorship battle, Madonna had also expressed support for the songstress as she shared an old photo rocking a 'Britney Spears' tee while likening her situation to that of slavery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EoHVX_0dgXWLHi00
Feel good: I'm sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much… I see it … it's like I'm not trying as much like I'm INDULGING ….. well thats exactly what her music does to me!!' Spears had wrote of Madonna
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxo4H_0dgXWLHi00
Like mother like daughter! Before Lourdes had posted in 'solidarity'

'Give this woman her life back Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!,' she wrote at the time.

And Britney expressed her love for Madonna right back most recently as she spoke about how her music makes her feel like she's 'indulging' before additionally posting a dancing video to her song Nobody's Perfect.

'I'm sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much… I see it … it's like I'm not trying as much like I'm INDULGING ….. well thats exactly what her music does to me!!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeGyW_0dgXWLHi00
Speaking out: Madonna, 62, showed her support for Britney Spears as she posted a photo wearing the pop star's name along with a caption comparing her conservatorship battle to 'slavery' in September
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1YYF_0dgXWLHi00
Collaborators: The musical powerhouses had collaborated in 2003 on Me Against the Music and notoriously shared a kiss on stage at the MTV VMAs

In 2011, the Circus singer had credited Madonna with helping her get her life back on track following her early mental health outbursts.

'I guess she's really taught me to stay true to myself. That seems like a simple thing to say, but she taught me through action, not just by saying it. There are so many people around you that have opinions, but you just have to listen to your instincts,' she told Harper's Bazaar.

She had also called the Material Girl singer (and Beyonce) a source of inspiration in a 2017 tweet on International Women's Day.

'2 of the many women who inspire me. Always fierce throughout their careers. Thank you for being amazing,' she wrote.

Public tribute: '2 of the many women who inspire me. Always fierce throughout their careers. Thank you for being amazing,' she wrote in a 2017 tweet 

Beyonce
Christina Aguilera
Madonna
Britney Spears
Lourdes Leon
NME

Mariah Carey says she reached out to Britney Spears: “I wanted her to know, ‘You’re not alone'”

Mariah Carey has revealed she once reached out to Britney Spears to offer her support, saying that the latter was subjected to “horrific” treatment from the press. Carey spoke to NME for this week’s Big Read cover interview, in which she discussed the lasting impact of her festive classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, the upcoming screen adaption of her 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey and more.
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears' Friends Fear She's Swapped Conservator Dad Jamie Spears With Fiancé Sam Asghari: 'Sam Is Now The Boss'

Those close with Britney Spears are reportedly concerned she's putting too much responsibility too soon on her fiancé, Sam Asghari. The "Baby, One More Time" singer gave dear old dad, Jamie Spears, the boot after the judge ruled to end her oppressive conservatorship, and according to sources, losing Jamie also meant Britney losing the entire crew he had hired for her over the years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Father Breaks Silence On Claims He Forced Her To Do Interview With Diane Sawyer

Setting the record straight! Jamie Spears has responded to Britney’s claim that he forced her to do the now infamous interview with Diane Sawyer in 2003. Jamie Spears has finally broken his silence! The father of Britney Spears, 69, responded to the pop star’s claims that he was behind the infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer. Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, denied his client’s involvement in a statement given to Variety on December 15. “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about,” the statement reads. “Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview.” The statement went on to say how Jamie loves Britney “very much” and that he wishes “nothing but the best” for his daughter. “[Jamie] hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Cradles ‘New Addition’ To Family: ‘Guess If It’s A Boy Or Girl?’ — Watch

Britney Spears teases a ‘new addition’ to the family in mysterious video, causing fans to wonder if their favorite pop princess is up to. Britney Spears, 40, posted a video on Tuesday of herself with her back toward the camera holding or mock-holding a baby and feeding it with a bottle. “New addition to the family,” she wrote in the caption. “[G]uess if it’s a boy or a girl,” she added, tagging and thanking her fiancé Sam Asghari. The “Stronger” singer was wearing a tight mini dress in the video with pink, red, and white colors, cradling her “baby” in front of the family Christmas tree. Are she and Sam ready for their first child together or perhaps simply bringing just a fur baby into the mix?
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Madonna ‘Tired of Being Taken Advantage Of’ After Claiming Tory Lanez Ripped Off Her Song

Madonna appears ready to go after Tory Lanez after alleging the Canadian artist’s new song “Pluto’s Last Comet” rips off her 1985 single, “Into the Groove.” In a statement shared with Rolling Stone via a representative, Madonna says, “I am tired of being taken advantage of and I mean business.”  “Pluto’s Last Comet” appears on Lanez’s new Eighties-inspired album, Alone at Prom, and the song’s lead synth riff does bare a resemblance to the one in Madonna’s “Into the Groove.” Madonna first raised the issue in — of all places — the comments section on one of Lanez’s Instagram posts, writing last...
MUSIC
Variety

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Slams Jamie Spears for ‘Attacking’ Daughter Over Diane Sawyer Interview (EXCLUSIVE)

Jamie Spears is denying his involvement in a 2003 Diane Sawyer interview that made his daughter cry, prompting the pop star’s legal team to question … why? Earlier this week, Britney Spears slammed Sawyer for a sit-down that took place when she was 21 yearscold. And while the news anchor has remained silent on the pop star’s criticism, in an interesting turn of events, her father has entered the fray, speaking up on the issue. Spears’ father — who was suspended by the court earlier this year, after overseeing her conservatorship for 13 years — has denied he had any part in...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Britney Spears' Lawyer Says Jamie Spears is Shameful Asking for More Money

Britney Spears' lawyer says it is an "abomination" her father is asking for even more money now that the conservatorship has been terminated and reports have surfaced alleging the conservatorship was one big money grab. Mathew Rosengart issued a blistering statement -- "The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears...
CELEBRITIES
People

Britney Spears Posts 'Symbolic' Video of Birds Being Freed from Cages

Britney Spears is looking back on her life-changing year. Spears, 40, celebrated 2021 on Thursday with a video on her Instagram account showing a truckload of birds being freed from cages and flying into the air. "SYMBOLIC of my year this year 👗👗👗👙👙👙 !!!!!⁣," she captioned the clip....
ANIMALS
Elle

Britney Spears Has Unfollowed Her Sister Jamie Lynn Spears On Instagram

Pop icon Britney Spears seems to have unfollowed her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram. The singer follows less than fifty people, mostly other musicians, and Jamie Lynn is no longer on the list. This is a significant moment of heightening tension in the Spears family. Since her conservatorship ended, Britney has been making more and more pointed comments online about who in her family has supported her—and who she feels failed to do so.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Madonna's 6 Kids Came Together For a Full-Family Winter Photo — See Lourdes Leon, Her Twins, & More

Madonna gave her followers the photo dump from her holiday vacation that we’ve all been waiting for — a rare picture of all six of her kids together. That’s no easy feat when her adult children, Lourdes Leon, 25, and Rocco Ritchie, 21, also have to spend quality time with their dads, Carlos Leon and Guy Ritchie, during the busy Christmas season. But Madonna somehow managed to pull it all off in Gstaad, Switzerland — and there’s photographic evidence. The “Vogue” singer buried the prized image in her carousel — go back to the seventh photo and that’s where you will...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Britney Spears says people have ‘no idea of the awful things’ that were done to her

Britney Spears has said her decision not to release new music is a way of saying “f*** you” to the people who took advantage of her, after having her requests to perform new songs repeatedly turned down. In an Instagram post on Monday 27 December, the pop singer said that years spent under the conservatorship that controlled her personal and business life had made her scared both of people and the entertainment industry.“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable,” Spears wrote.“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of...
MUSIC
