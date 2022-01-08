Blustering Iran vows 'hard revenge' on America 'from within' for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani in drone strike two years ago

A top Iranian military official has vowed to take 'hard revenge' on the US for the drone strike killing General Qassem Soleimani two years ago.

Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, the overseas arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards, was killed in Iraq in a drone strike on January 3, 2020, ordered by then-President Donald Trump.

'We will prepare ground for the hard revenge against the US from within their homes,' said Soleimani's replacement, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, at a memorial service in Mashhad this week, according to Tasnim News.

'We do not need to be present as supervisors everywhere, wherever is necessary we take revenge against Americans by the help of people on their side and within their own homes without our presence,' he added.

Soleimani's replacement, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani (seen at his 2020 funeral) this week vowed to take 'hard revenge' on the US for the drone strike killing him

Soleimani (center), the commander of Iran's Quds Force, the overseas arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards, was killed in Iraq in a drone strike on January 3, 2020

Trump ordered the drone strike that obliterated Soleimani's convoy as he made a secret visit to Baghdad

Ghaani called on the US to deal internally with the 'criminals' who carried out the strike on Solemani, whom the Trump administration called a major financier and mastermind of terrorism throughout the Middle East.

Otherwise, he vowed, 'the children of the Resistance Front' would take matters into their own hands in what he said would be a costlier manner.

On Friday, Iran displayed three ballistic missiles at an outdoor prayer esplanade in central Tehran as talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Tehran´s nuclear deal with world powers floundered.

The missiles - known as Dezful, Qiam and Zolfaghar - have official ranges of up to 620 miles and are already-known models, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said.

Diplomats from countries that remain in the 2015 nuclear deal - Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China - are working with Tehran to revive the accord, which had sought to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for lifting of economic sanctions.

A cleric walks past Zolfaghar, top, and Dezful missiles displayed in a missile capabilities exhibition by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Tehran on Friday

The same type of ballistic missiles fired at al-Asad Air Base where the US soldiers are located in the Anbar province of Iraq two years ago are displayed in Tehran on Friday

Iran displayed the missiles in a blustering show of force in central Tehran on Friday

American diplomats are present at the nuclear talks in Vienna but they are not in direct talks with Iranians.

The accord collapsed in 2018 when then-President Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

Iran on Saturday imposed largely symbolic sanctions on dozens more Americans, many of them from the U.S. military, over killing of Soleimani.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said the 51 Americans had been targeted for what it called 'terrorism' and human rights violations. The step lets Iranian authorities seize any assets they hold in Iran, but the apparent absence of such assets means it will likely be symbolic.

The ministry said in a statement carried by local media that the 51 had been targeted for 'their role in the terrorist crime by the United States against the martyred General Qassem Soleimani and his companions and the promotion of terrorism and violations of fundamental human rights'.

Representatives attend a meeting of the joint commission on negotiations aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria on December 27

Those added to Iran's sanctions list included U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien.

In a similar move announced a year ago, Iran imposed sanctions on Trump and several senior U.S. officials over what it called 'terrorist and anti-human rights' acts.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, speaking on the second anniversary of Soleimani's assassination, said this week Trump must face trial for the killing or Tehran would take revenge.

On Wednesday morning, a statue to honour Qassem Soleimani (pictured) was unveiled in Hazrat Qamarbani Hashem Square in the southwestern Iranian city of Shahrekord

A statue of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been torched hours after it was unveiled by officials in Shahrekord, central Iran, to mark the second anniversary of his assassination

Earlier this week, a statue of Soleimani was torched hours after it was unveiled by officials to mark the second anniversary of his assassination.

On Wednesday morning, a statue to honour him was unveiled in Hazrat Qamarbani Hashem Square in the southwestern Iranian city of Shahrekord.

But by the evening it had been set on fire, ISNA news agency reported, calling it a 'shameful act by unknown individuals'.

'This treacherous crime was carried out in darkness, just like the other crime committed at night at Baghdad airport,' when Soleimani was killed, senior Muslim cleric Mohammad Ali Nekounam said in a statement carried by the Iranian state media.