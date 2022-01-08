ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Elite League: Manchester Storm 5-6 Cardiff Devils

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCardiff Devils secured a second win in a week over Manchester Storm to...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jack Hughes Proving He Is An Elite Player For The Devils

The New Jersey Devils have played five games since coming back from the Christmas pause and have a record of 4-1. And while the Devils’ best players have been stepping up over that stretch, one player has stood out amongst the rest. That player is Jack Hughes. Hughes is...
NHL
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri believes Danny Rose is not yet finished in the Premier League

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri believes Danny Rose is far from finished in the Premier League – even though he cannot find space for the former England man in his squad.Having left Tottenham as a free agent, Rose, 31, signed a two-year deal with the Hornets during the summer under then manager Xisco Munoz.The former England defender, though, has now found himself surplus to requirements as Ranieri, who took charge at the start of October, looks to different options.Watford signed left-back Hassane Kamara from French club Nice earlier this week and also have 20-year-old defender James Morris waiting in the wings.Rose...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to play Crystal Palace’s ‘best team’ against Millwall in FA Cup

Patrick Vieira intends to play Crystal Palace’s “best team” at Millwall in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.The Eagles will be missing three key players in Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments, but the Premier League club have no plans to rotate against the Sky Bet Championship outfit.Vieira won the FA Cup five times as a player and is aware of how important the tournament is to Palace, who finished runners-up in 1990 and 2016.“For me, it was always clear to put the best team on the field to compete,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Substitute Joe Grey grabs winner as Hartlepool hit back to stun Blackpool

Eighteen-year-old Joe Grey stepped off the bench to fire League Two Hartlepool into the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2009.Grey fired a 61st-minute winner to complete a dramatic second-half comeback and sink Championship Blackpool who led through Keshi Anderson’s early opener.David Ferguson hauled Hartlepool level three minutes after the interval before Grey, who had replaced Mark Cullen moments earlier, kept his nerve to beat Daniel Grimshaw and grab only his second senior goal.The in-form visitors were left to rue a succession of missed chances in a thoroughly dominant first half, as well as injuries to...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hamilton
The Independent

Kidderminster targeting the big guns after shock FA Cup victory over Reading

Triumphant Kidderminster boss Russ Penn targeted the big guns after his side stunned Reading in the third round of the FA Cup.Amari Morgan-Smith’s late winner earned a deserved 2-1 win for the National League North outfit – the lowest ranked side left in the competition.They made a mockery of the 79 place gap between them and the Championship Royals after George Puscas’ first-half opener put the visitors ahead.Sam Austin levelled and victory sparked a pitch invasion with Reading boss Veljko Paunovic claiming his players’ safety was put at risk.But Harriers celebrated reaching the fourth round and Penn wants the chance...
SOCCER
The Independent

FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luke Garrard ‘on top of the world’ after Boreham Wood’s FA Cup upset

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard was “on top of the world” after his National League side upset AFC Wimbledon to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time.An early goal from Tyrone Marsh and a late strike from substitute Adrian Clifton sent the League One Dons spinning to a 2-0 defeat.The Dons, who in their previous incarnation caused probably the biggest shock of them all when they beat Liverpool in the 1988 final, for once found themselves on the wrong end of a cup surprise.It was a memorable afternoon for Garrard, who as a player made more than...
SOCCER
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel pleased with Chelsea’s professionalism in FA Cup victory

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea’s professionalism in settling their FA Cup third-round clash with Chesterfield before half-time.The Blues cruised past their National League opponents 5-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, racing into a 4-0 half-time lead before a raft of withdrawals to keep players fresh.Teen debutant Lewis Hall laid on a goal for Romelu Lukaku, with the returning Belgium striker missing a trio of chances before being subbed at the break.Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen all netted, before Hakim Ziyech converted a penalty.Akwasi Asante raised the roof with a consolation for Chesterfield to send the raucous visiting fans into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff Devils#The Elite League
The Independent

Chelsea run riot against Chesterfield to reach FA Cup fourth round

Perhaps the start of cup run, but also a run from the cups. England’s two knockout competitions have now given Chelsea two consecutive wins, after a period where they only claimed three victories in nine in all competitions. They have proven a bit of a cleanser. As if to drive the point home, both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku scored, little confidence boosts amid bigger pushes for better form.The very vocal Chesterfield looked and sounded like they really enjoyed their day out at Stamford Bridge, especially when Akwasi Asante scored a goal that was so much more than a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Daniel Podence bags double as Wolves sweep aside Sheffield United

Daniel Podence bagged a brace and Nelson Semedo was also on the scoresheet as Wolves breezed into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win over Sheffield United at Molineux.Wolves were given a couple of reprieves following some uncharacteristic disjointed defending early on but Podence opened the scoring inside the first quarter of an hour and, from there, the hosts hardly looked back.They had to wait until the 72nd minute for Semedo to double their lead before Podence grabbed his second soon after, the forward’s first goals since scoring in the Carabao Cup defeat against Tottenham on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier 15s: Bristol Bears fall to Gloucester-Hartpury defeat as league returns

Premier 15s leaders Bristol Bears suffered a 36-14 defeat at the hands of local rivals Gloucester-Hartpury as the league returned from its winter break.Bristol could be knocked off the top spot if third place Saracens can defeat DMP Durham Sharks on Sunday. It was a difficult match for the Bears as Gloucester came out firing with Sisilia Tuipulotu and World Rugby Player of the Year Zoe Aldcroft scoring.Fortunes began to change for the hosts as they were awarded a penalty try and Aldcroft was sent to the sin bin. They followed it up with a try from Keira Bevan which...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wasps stun Leicester as Jimmy Gopperth’s boot ends Premiership leaders’ winning streak

Jimmy Gopperth kicked three second-half penalties to bring to an end Leicester’s remarkable winning run and provide one of the shocks of the season as Wasps beat the Gallagher Premiership leaders 16-13.Wasps, without 17 of their players through injury and illness, had won only one of their last eight games but a committed performance deprived Leicester of the opportunity to break a number of records.Had they won, Tigers would have equalled their club record of season-opening winning streaks (16 wins in the 1983/84 season). They would have also drawn level with the club record for consecutive away wins (10, February...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mark Bonner delight as Cambridge encapsulate magic of FA Cup with Magpies scalp

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner saluted his players as they proved the magic of the FA Cup is still alive after the League One side dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the competition.Joe Ironside’s second-half goal secured a famous 1-0 third-round win at St James’ Park on an afternoon when recent Magpies signing Kieran Trippier was handed an insight into the problems his new employers – who have lost striker Callum Wilson to injury for eight weeks – face.Asked about the suggestion that the FA Cup is not what it once was, Bonner said: “It certainly is to teams at our...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan will not get carried away after FA Cup win at Burnley

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan was keen to keep a lid on expectations after his side dumped sorry Burnley out of the FA Cup with a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Turf Moor.Matty Pearson headed home the winner four minutes from time after Josh Koroma had cancelled out Jay Rodriguez’s first-half strike to reward a fine second-half performance from the Championship side, who looked every bit a match for their struggling Premier League hosts.Huddersfield are now unbeaten in their last seven, a run which has pushed them into the play-off places, and a win away to top-flight opposition will fuel the optimism...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Daniel Podence and Fabio Silva hailed by Wolves’ Bruno Lage after FA Cup win over Sheffield United

Wolves boss Bruno Lage heaped praise on Daniel Podence and Fabio Silva after Wanderers secured safe passage to the FA Cup fourth round following a 3-0 win over Sheffield United.Podence bagged a brace for his first goals since scoring against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on September 22, opening his account after 14 minutes on Sunday when he was teed up by Silva following a mistake from Jack Robinson.Semedo doubled Wolves’ lead after 72 minutes, putting the finishing touches to a move started by a precision long ball forward from Podence, who soon afterwards tapped into an empty net to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mark Williams knocks defending champion Yan Bingtao out of Masters

Defending champion Yan Bingtao crashed out of the Masters in the first round after suffering a 6-4 defeat to former world champion Mark WilliamsBreaks of 64, 71 and 57 had given Yan a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval, only for Williams to reel off the next four frames in succession, aided by a remarkable one-handed fluke on the pink when escaping from a snooker in frame five.A total clearance of 122 kept Yan’s hopes alive, but breaks of 40 and 85 from Williams in the next frame sealed an impressive win for the 46-year-old Welshman at Alexandra Palace.Who needs...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy