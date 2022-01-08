ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

North Dakota State takes victory in national championship over Montana State

By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com
FRISCO, Texas — The machine was too much.

A strong offensive line performance led North Dakota State to a 38-10 win over Montana State in the Football Championship Subdivision title game Saturday at Toyota Stadium. It’s the ninth FCS title in 11 seasons for the Bison (14-1).

The Bobcats, making their first national title appearance since 1984, finished the season with a 12-3 record. It was their fourth national championship game in program history and their first loss. MSU won the NAIA title in 1956, the NCAA Division II title in 1976 and the 1984 Division I-AA championship in 1984.

The game started promisingly for MSU, with Tommy Mellott completing an 18-yard pass to Lance McCutcheon on the first play from scrimmage. Mellott converted another first down three plays later on a run up the middle.

But the drive ended with no points and a serious injury. Mellott went into the injury tent with a leg injury, apparently to his right ankle, which trainers taped up. It wasn't clear when exactly the freshman from Butte got hurt. He came up limping on the final offensive play of the drive on a deep incomplete pass to McCutcheon, even though he didn't slip on the wet grass and wasn't hit as he threw.

Mellott, making his fourth start since taking over for Matthew McKay in the FCS playoff opener, missed the rest of the game. Redshirt junior Tucker Rovig played the rest of the game in Mellott’s place.

Blake Glessner lined up for a 45-yard field goal, but Bryce Leighton tossed the ball to Glessner on an apparent fake. Instead of passing it, Glessner punted into the end zone.

The Bison responded with an 11-play, 80-yard drive capped by an eight-yard touchdown run from Hunter Luepke.

Rovig completed a 15-yard pass to Nate Stewart and rushed for 25 yards, with a 19-yard run, to get MSU into field goal range, but Glessner missed a 43-yard kick wide right.

Luepke made it 14-0 with an 11-yard run on the first play of the second quarter, and Kobe Johnson extended it to 21-0 four minutes later on a 76-yard run. NDSU’s interior offensive linemen opened up a big hole for Johnson on the run, just like they did on Luepke’s two scores.

NDSU punted on its fourth drive following a Rovig interception, making it the first that didn’t end in a touchdown for the Bison. But MSU punted right back, and NDSU led 28-0 going into halftime following a six-yard TD run from Luepke, who was voted the game’s most outstanding player.

The score ballooned to 35-0 on a 35-yard pass from Cam Miller to Josh Babich at the 12:34 mark of the third quarter.

MSU’s first points came on a 26-yard field goal from Glessner with 7:43 left in the third, making it 38-3. That followed a three-yard loss from linebacker Troy Andersen, a former running back and All-American quarterback, three plays earlier.

McCutcheon caught a 28-yard TD pass from Rovig with 5:08 left to cap the scoring. It gave McCutcheon 106 yards on five receptions.

