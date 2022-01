I’ve been dating my boyfriend for about six months, and he just bought me a really nice present for Christmas — a pair of diamond earrings (!) and a $200 gift certificate to a climbing gym I really like. I don’t know how much the earrings cost, but they were definitely more than the $50 pizza stone I bought him. We exchanged presents before parting ways to spend the holiday with our respective families, and I worry that I undergifted. I’m pretty sure I make more money than him, so it’s not like he had more to spend on me — he just did. I know this isn’t a huge deal in the grand scheme of things but I still feel awkward. It’s a weird dynamic. Do I buy him an extra gift? What do I do?

