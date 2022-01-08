Popular new years’ resolutions; making sustainable change; Dry January
Every year, millions of Americans make New Year’s resolutions to improve their lives. But, according to the St. Leo University Polling Institute, resolutions for 2022 are health-centric with a heavy emphasis on weight loss and exercising more. Guest: Christopher...
Key habits for improved happiness. Photo I took during a gentle morning walk on a nature trail.Alyssa Atkinson. In the past year alone, I have written many articles centered around the topic of habits. I’ve discussed morning routine habits, productivity boosting habits, health habits, habits for improved happiness, and the list goes on.
It’s that time of year again where we begin wrapping up and reflecting on our biggest accomplishments of the year. In those moments of reflection, some of us may tend to find flaws in ourselves and begin to create lofty goals that are difficult to reach in the new year. While the new year is a fresh start full of opportunities, there is often immense pressure to achieve better versions of ourselves.
Dry January, the campaign led by Alcohol Change UK that challenges people to get through January without alcohol, is now in its tenth year. In that time it has grown from 4,000 people signing up in 2013 to over 130,000 last year – although it’s likely that a far greater number take part without formally registering.
New Year's resolutions — so easy to make, but so much EASIER to break. Why is it so hard to make the healthy changes that we know can help us feel better and live longer? And why is it so hard to make them last?. Scientists are learning more...
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — For many of us, the time from Thanksgiving to the New Year brings a little overindulgence. More parties, more desserts, more drinks. That's okay for a month, but not ok if those things start to become a habit or vice. That's why some people are taking a break with 'Dry January.'
New Year's Eve is just a few days away and millions of people are finishing up their list of resolutions ranging from weight loss, to new career paths and having financial stability. Health experts said goals without a plan are wasted potential. After another challenging year, many folks are ready...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Have you made your resolutions yet? For many there are promises of eating healthier and losing weight. This New Year’s Eve, the American Medical Association is offering tips to help you stick with your goals. According to the experts, managing stress should be at...
With the start of a new calendar year, many are making their New Year’s resolutions. But, according to CBS News—it’s not as many as it used to be. A new poll shows that only 29 percent of Americans plan to make a new year’s resolution. That number is down 14 percent to the previous two years when it was 43 percent.
It’s the new year. And that means it’s a time for people to set resolutions. Many focus on better health habits, some on picking up a new hobby or perhaps finally getting around to those projects around the home. Another category worth considering: changes to make your life...
JACKSON, TN (WNBJ)- The most popular new years resolution is to lose weight, one way to do that is to eat healthier. Amanda johnson, a public health educator at the Jackson-Madison county regional health department, said,“Doing those small things, starting to walk more, move more, drink more, and then you know the fine-tuning making sure you’re eating from all five food groups.”
At the end of every year, many adults tend to partake in guilt-filled foods – like alcohol. It’s mainly due to the holidays, but some don’t feel like giving it up, even though the festivities are well done and over with. Xavier Hershovitz sits down with a clinical therapist from Bear River Health in Boyne Falls to talk about the issues with alcoholism and substance abuse after the holidays, and why participating in “Dry January” can help get you back on track.
As 2022 gets underway, the chatter about resolutions will persist. People want to exercise more, read more books, unplug from devices, and drink their requisite amount of water every day. For several years, I fell into the trap of making several resolutions at the same time, and in three weeks, most of my “new” habits had already lost traction.
It is a brand new year and you have another list of resolutions. If you have been keeping track of your resolutions from the previous year, are you able to check the box that these resolutions were successfully completed? You lost a substantial amount of weight, deep cleaned your domicile, got rid of old clothes, cleaned your car and all of the other items that were untouched, partially completed or forgotten. We have all been told that words matter. I think resolutions is the word that sabotages everyone. The last week of every year the mass media gives you a recap of the year. Politics, celebrity deaths and the economy are major categories that impact our lives. The past couple of years have been exceptionally difficult on the mind, body and soul, but we feel guilty to make a resolution list to fulfill in the new year.
It dawned on me on New Year's Eve when I was hunched over in unbearable stomach pains that we are on year three of the Coronavirus pandemic. This thought crossed my mind and I had to immediately shun it away.
Athletic Brewing Company is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Join many in the Dry January journey by cutting out alcohol from your diet for an entire month. But, just because you aren't drinking alcohol doesn't mean the party has to stop! Co-founder and head brewer of Athletic Brewing Company, John Walker talks about Dry January and the rise of non-alcoholic beer.
The Harvard Study of Adult Development has tracked the lives of 724 men (and now their descendants) for more than 80 years. It's the longest-running study ever on what makes for a happy, fulfilling life, and it's gathered reams of data and generated endless articles and insights. But when its...
Congratulations: You’ve made it to 2022. Perhaps you’ve already listed 300 New Year’s resolutions, covering the hyper-doable (wash your sheets once a week), the niche (perfect your treble jig so your hot Irish step-dance coach will love you), and the ambitious (this is the year you write your novel). Perhaps you’ve also felt a deep shame for failing resolutions past. Time’s run out, and now I have to begin again, you might say to yourself. Here comes another year of saying I’ll do things that, in all likelihood, I won’t.
As we age, our health needs change. Adding a small handful of daily vitamins to your routine can have innumerable health benefits, from boosting our metabolism (which slows as we age!) to boosting our overall health. When asked which vitamins they would suggest adding to clients’ routines, our leading health experts provided the following three suggestions:
