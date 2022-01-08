Stimulus check letter from the IRS will be sent to millions of taxpayers this month

AMERICAN taxpayers can expect a stimulus check letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the post this month.

Labeled Letter 6475, “Your Third Economic Impact Payment,” the correspondence details the information about the third stimulus checks which went out last year.

The IRS will start sending out the letters in late January.

Don’t throw the letter away though as “These letters can help taxpayers, or their tax professional, prepare their 2021 federal tax return,” the IRS said in statement.

The letter will state how much you received in stimulus payments in 2021, including any “plus-up” payments.

The details will help you figure out if you can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2021 tax return.

This credit will make up any difference between the amount you were eligible for in the third stimulus check and how much you actually received.

Some 36million families should be expecting the letter, which will be important in order to receive any cashback when it comes time to file taxes for 2021.

"Letter 6475 only applies to the third round of Economic Impact Payments that were issued starting in March 2021 and continued through December 2021," the IRS said.

"The third round of Economic Impact Payments, including the 'plus-up' payments, were advance payments of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit that would be claimed on a 2021 tax return."

While stimulus payments are not taxable, they still need to be reported on your 2021 tax returns, which have to be filed this spring.

Previously, the IRS started sending letter “6419” (for child tax credit) in December and will continue sending them through this month.

This letter contains key information about the number of eligible children and the total amount of tax credit payments received in 2021.

Tax expert Duke Alexander Moore recently claimed that both of these letters are necessary to claim additional child tax credit money and urged recipients not to throw them away.

He also warned that failing to file your taxes without the letters could lead to a delay.

Currently, there are still 6.3million unprocessed 2020 tax returns.

