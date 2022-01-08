New cardiac program being offered at the YMCA

The Greater Pittston YMCA Dispatch file photo

PITTSTON – The Greater Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA in conjunction with the Greater Pittston YMCA is offering a new kind of membership. A low-cost Cardiac Care membership is available for people who have completed cardiac rehabilitation and others with heart conditions.

Overseen by an exercise physiologist up to three times a week, this membership offers you your own individualized strength and wellness program.

Heart disease and cancer are the top two causes of mortality in the United States and in Luzerne County. One in five people return to the hospital with another cardiac event because they did not make the lifestyle changes needed after their first. Exercise has been shown to improve immune and digestive functioning, blood pressure, and bone density, as well as help manage weight.

The Y’s new Cardiac Care membership is aimed at people who have experienced a cardiac event and need help integrating into a gym setting after completion of a rehabilitation program. It is also for people who are in need of making lifestyle modifications to lower their chances of experiencing a cardiac event.

The Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA now has an on staff exercise physiologist with a cardiac specialization who will create individualized programs for members.

Morgan Raskiewicz is certified to chart health history and medication and perform blood pressure and blood oxygen monitoring. She can also oversee your personal HR monitor for workouts using ECG technology at no extra cost.

This life saving membership is only $65 a month for you and your loved one, who can utilize the facility while you, are working out.

Cardiac Care membership includes: an individualized exercise program three times a week with monitoring, plus access to all Y facilities and classes.

Currently, the program is only being offered at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA, 40 W. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre.

For further information, contact Morgan Raskiewicz, Certified Exercise Physiologist, at 570-823-2191 x 5062, or morgan.raskiewicz@wvymca.org