Best streamers of Genshin Impact: miHoYo’s Genshin Impact has emerged out to be one of the most popular and successful action RPG games released this year. The huge set of characters with their unique combat skills and amazing graphics has helped this game to rule the hearts of every gaming enthusiast and in this journey, streamers have greatly impacted the fans due to their engaging content on the game. The year saw several streamers of Genshin Impact standing out from others and gain a huge fan base over the recent months. From guiding players in their game play to give every update regarding the game, here are the best streamers of Genshin Impact.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO