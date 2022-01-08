ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia: Karim Benzema scores 300th goal for LaLiga giants, but Vinicius steals show with brace as Carlo Ancelotti's men extend lead over Sevilla to eight points

By Pete Jenson for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Karim Benzema scored his 300th goal for Real Madrid but Vinicius stole the show again with a brilliant second in a 4-1 win for the leaders of Valencia.

Vincius was back after a coronavirus positive and he was brightest for Real Madrid lighting up the Bernabeu on 53 minutes with his 13th goal of the season.

He swapped passes with Karim Benzema inside the Valencia area and managed to nudge the ball one way and run the other past BOTH Valencia central defenders collecting it the other side to score.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Slxe8_0dgXSm4300
Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior both scored braces in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Valencia

Omar Alderete and Mouctar Diakhaby were helpless to stop him and it took the wind out of Valencia’s sails as they tried to get back into the game after a controversial first half penalty that provoked a tweet from the club that declared the decision a ‘robbery’.

The dubious spot-kick came at the end of the first half brought alive by Luka Modric.

His brilliant pass put Marco Asensio through but he shot straight at Cillessen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J5OmW_0dgXSm4300
The Frenchman has now scored 300 goals for Real Madrid in 13 seasons at Real Madrid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFMXx_0dgXSm4300
Benzema opened the scoring late in the first half from the penalty spot

Modric then shook the cross bar with a shot from the edge of the area before Benzema slammed his spot-kick into Cillenssen’s top left-hand corner after Alderete had stepped in front of Casemiro sending him down and leaving Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez pointing to the spot.

Replays showed Alderete had done little more than park himself in front of Casemiro and apply the brakes. It was a soft penalty.

Benzema’s goal made it 300 goals in 584 games in 13 seasons at Real Madrid. He is now the club’s all-time fourth top scorer behind Alfredo de Stefano (308), Raul (323), and Cristiano Ronaldo (450).

Vinicius got his second heading in from close range after Yunus Musah had been dispossessed by Toni Kroos. Benzema played the ball on to Asensio and when his shot was saved Vinicius converted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlW0u_0dgXSm4300
Vinicius scored Real's second and his first of the night with a smart finish in the second half
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Qo4N_0dgXSm4300
The Brazilian has now scored 13 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid this season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGC17_0dgXSm4300
Vinicius scored again as he headed in from close range after Marco Asension's shot was saved

Valencia kept fighting and Courtois had to pull off a big save from Daniel Wass pushing his shot from distance over. On 76 minutes they got a foothold back in the game when Marcos Andre went down after being held by Ferland Mendy. Courtois saved the kick but the Portuguese forward headed in the rebound.

Courtois was busy again watching a Wass shot go just wide and then saving from Manu Vallejo.

But Madrid and Benzema had the last word with a move down the left that ended with substitute Dani Ceballos playing in Mendy who crossed for the Frenchman to score his second goal on the night and his 301st for Madrid.

