ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

NIK SIMON'S GAIN LINE: England fly-half George Ford hopes Six Nations rule gets the go-ahead.... while Northampton coach Chris Boyd will make shock exit at the end of the season to move home to New Zealand

By Nik Simon
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

George Ford's Six Nations fate could be determined in a board meeting this week, as England seek sign-off for a larger squad.

The current arrangement permits Eddie Jones to select 28 players for the campaign bubble.

But a proposal will be made at the Professional Game Board meeting for an expansion to 32 players, allowing for extra wriggle room if players have to isolate with Covid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMXpt_0dgXSiX900
George Ford could join up with Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell in the England squad

During the autumn, England had to play George Furbank at No 10 and select Bevan Rodd after one training session due to several positive tests.

If Jones's request for four additional players is approved, it would create space to select a third No 10, meaning Ford could join up with Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell.

The clubs must agree to the proposals ahead of the squad announcement on January 18.

The players will gather for training in Brighton, rather than their traditional base in Portugal, the following week.

Saints coach Boyd to make shock exit

Northampton must launch a coaching headhunt after Chris Boyd told the club he wants to move home to New Zealand.

Boyd is popular with the players but Gain Line understands he has decided not to take up the option of a contract extension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rld24_0dgXSiX900
Northampton coach Chris Boyd wants to return home to New Zealand at the end of the season

Aged 63, he will return home at the end of the season but could become a long-distance consultant.

Boyd joined the club in 2018 and has built a young coaching team featuring Sam Vesty and Phil Dowson.

The board must now decide whether to promote Vesty and Dowson, or recruit a more experienced campaigner.

Quins stars to extend stay

A flurry of contract extensions are set to be announced at Harlequins, with Danny Care, Alex Dombrandt and Luke Northmore among the players signing.

Care is likely to play on for one more season, while Dombrandt and Northmore are now England candidates after their move from Cardiff Met University.

Tigers move for Fiji centre Botia

Blockbuster Fiji centre Levani Botia is considering a move to Leicester.

He is likely to be squeezed out of La Rochelle because of salary cap pressures and Welford Road is his preferred destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lAqv5_0dgXSiX900
La Rochelle and Fiji centre Levani Botia (above) could move to Leicester in the summer

Wasps' Jimmy Gopperth and Scarlets' Steff Hughes are also on Steve Borthwick's shortlist.

Alun-Wyn Jones is ready to challenge at a fifth World Cup after signing a one-year contract extension with the Ospreys.

The Wales captain, 36, will miss the Six Nations with a shoulder injury but medics think he will make a full recovery.

Max Clark and Rhys Patchell could pass on the Severn Bridge as Bath shake up their side. Clark could leave Bath for Newport. And Scarlets No 10 Patchell is on a shortlist of 10s to replace Danny Cipriani at Bath.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We needed much more... I'm really disappointed with the performance': Mikel Arteta questions his Arsenal players' 'hunger' and 'drive' after Gunners crash out of FA Cup with 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest

Mikel Arteta accused his Arsenal players of lacking hunger after they crashed out of the FA Cup at Nottingham Forest. Arsenal lost 1-0 to the Championship club with Forest club captain Lewis Grabban scoring the winner with seven minutes left. Embarrassingly, Arsenal did not manage a shot on target all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Six Nations#Covid#Harlequins#Cardiff Met University#Levani Botia#La Rochelle
Daily Mail

Jonny Bairstow's century saves England from fourth Test embarrassment on day three as visitors recover from 36-4 at lunch to avoid the follow-on and trail Australia by 158 runs in Sydney

Jonny Bairstow carved Pat Cummins through the off side in the last over of the evening, and did what no Englishman has done since Alastair Cook at Melbourne four years ago. He celebrated a Test century in Australia. After a series in which three figures have not always been achieved...
SPORTS
The Independent

Brighton boss Graham Potter feels for Davy Propper after announcing early retirement

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter admits he was not overly surprised by Davy Propper’s “brave” decision to quit football at the age of just 30.Midfielder Propper, who rejoined Dutch club PSV Eindhoven from Albion last summer, announced his retirement on Tuesday, revealing he no longer felt comfortable in the sport.The former Holland international said he gradually lost his love for the game during his four-season stay with the Seagulls.Potter had lengthy conversations with the club’s one-time record signing before his Amex Stadium departure and detected a change in the player prior to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.“It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter: Chaotic West Brom defeat may be key part of Brighton journey

Graham Potter believes last season’s farcical defeat at West Brom may have proved beneficial for high-flying Brighton as the clubs prepare to lock horns in the FA Cup.The Seagulls return to The Hawthorns on Saturday for the first time since missing two penalties and having a goal ruled out in bizarre circumstances during a painful 1-0 Premier League loss last February.Referee Lee Mason initially disallowed Lewis Dunk’s first-half free-kick, before awarding a goal and then eventually chalking it off after a VAR check amid chaos and confusion.The contentious episode came during three successive defeats for Brighton, but they recovered to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Newcastle make England defender Kieran Trippier first signing of Saudi era

England international Kieran Trippier has become Newcastle United’s first signing of the Eddie Howe era after completing his move from Atletico MadridThe 31-year-old full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12million plus add-ons.The former Tottenham defender has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and his arrival signals the launch of a new era under the Magpies’ Saudi-backed owners.A club statement said: “Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of England full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee.“The 31-year-old has agreed terms on a two-and-a-half-year deal and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fans could attend Wales’s Six Nations matches, First Minister says

A decision on whether fans will be able to attend Wales’s Guinness Six Nations Championship home matches will made in the next few weeks, Mark Drakeford has said.The restrictions placed on sporting events in Wales by the Welsh Government to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant mean professional fixtures are being played behind closed doors.The First Minister said he hoped the waves of Omicron variant infections would decline as quickly has it has risen – meaning the Six Nations could go ahead as planned.“Of course, we would all far prefer to be in a position where the Six Nations...
WORLD
seriousaboutrl.com

Six surprising squad numbers going into the new Super League season

As the new Super League season draws ever nearer, most teams have released their 2022 squad numbers with a few surprises being unveiled across the league shedding some light on how coaches view their strongest 17 going into the new campaign. So, with that in mind, we’re looking at six...
RUGBY
The Independent

Southampton overcome early red card to earn extra-time FA Cup win at Swansea

Southampton survived the first-half dismissal of Yan Valery to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-2 extra-time win at Swansea The Saints spent a full 90 minutes down to 10 men, but goals from Nathan Redmond Mohamed Elyounoussi and Shane Long saw them progress from a tie played behind closed doors because of the Welsh Government’s coronavirus regulations.Joel Piroe had brought parity after 77 minutes before Jan Bednarek’s own goal briefly put Swansea ahead in extra time.The lack of a crowd did not favour Championship side Swansea, who were unable to unsettle slick Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralph Hasenhuttl keen to experience another FA Cup run with Southampton

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says last season’s trip to Wembley has whetted his appetite for another FA Cup run.Saints suffered semi-final heartbreak at the hands of eventual winners Leicester in April after defeating Shrewsbury Arsenal, Wolves and Bournemouth en route to the national stadium.The south-coast club begin this season’s cup campaign with a third-round trip to Championship side Swansea and Hasenhuttl has ambitions of mounting another serious challenge for silverware.“We definitely want to go as strong as possible for the cup,” said the Austrian, whose team were beaten 1-0 by the Foxes last term. “It’s always a big opportunity.“The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Battling England keep Australia at bay – day five of the fourth Ashes Test

England survived by the skin of their teeth to snatch a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney denying their rivals the chance to stay on course for a 5-0 clean sweep.A tense final day of brave resistance and frequent changes in momentum ended with England’s last wicket pairing of Stuart Broad and James Anderson facing the music together.They held on, with Anderson’s first six balls of the innings also representing the final six of the match as the tourists scraped their way to 270 for nine.Ashes results1st Test @ Brisbane: Aus won by 9 wkts2nd Test @...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'There is still a softness… they didn't show any sort of presence': Roy Keane says Arsenal's FA Cup exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest is a 'big setback' - and insists the Championship side won because they 'wanted it more'

Roy Keane blasted Arsenal's softness after they crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round to Championship side Nottingham Forest. The Gunners' recent dazzling form was a distant memory as they failed to manage a single shot on target in a lacklustre 90 minutes of football. Meanwhile, their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bath 22-19 Worcester: Bath secure first league win of the season as they get the better of Warriors side who played 78 minutes with 14 men after Rory Sutherland's dismissal

Bath secured their first win of the season and ended a run of 10 straight Premiership defeats although they struggled to beat a Worcester side who played 78 minutes with 14 men. England head coach Eddie Jones watched on as Stuart Hooper’s side huffed and puffed despite having an extra...
RUGBY
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to play Crystal Palace’s ‘best team’ against Millwall in FA Cup

Patrick Vieira intends to play Crystal Palace’s “best team” at Millwall in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.The Eagles will be missing three key players in Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments, but the Premier League club have no plans to rotate against the Sky Bet Championship outfit.Vieira won the FA Cup five times as a player and is aware of how important the tournament is to Palace, who finished runners-up in 1990 and 2016.“For me, it was always clear to put the best team on the field to compete,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel hopeful Chelsea defensive trio can benefit from FA Cup rest

Thomas Tuchel has admitted only time will tell whether Chelsea can reap the benefits of resting three key defenders in the 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield.Teen midfielder Lewis Hall won the man of the match award on an accomplished debut on the left of a back-three against the Spireites, such was Chelsea’s determination to avoid any more frontline defensive issues.Cesar Azpilicueta Toni Rudiger and Marcos Alonso were all rested with Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham firmly in mind.And while Chelsea cruised past their National League opponents on a day to remember for 17-year-old Hall, boss...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

282K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy