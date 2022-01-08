ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Next-level science: Goldfish successfully DRIVES a tiny robotic car on land!

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ttcpo_0dgXSSMP00

BEER-SHEVA, Israel ( StudyFinds.org ) – A goldfish in a tiny robotic vehicle is proving that animals from different environments can still find their way around when you take them out of their comfortable habitats. A team from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev successfully taught the tiny fish to navigate in a car on land.

Researchers wanted to know if an animal’s innate navigational abilities only work in their home environments or whether these skills are universal. To test this, they attached a set of wheels under a small goldfish tank. Using a specialized camera system, they recorded and translated the fish’s movements into directions for the wheels — going forward and back and side to side.

During the experiment, the team tested whether the goldfish was really navigating the car to a certain spot by placing clearly visible targets on the wall outside the fishbowl. After a few days of learning the system, the fish could successfully move the car to the target they wanted to see up close. The fish even showed an ability to recover and get back on track after bumping into a wall or encountering fake targets on the walls.

“The study hints that navigational ability is universal rather than specific to the environment. Second, it shows that goldfish have the cognitive ability to learn a complex task in an environment completely unlike the one they evolved in. As anyone who has tried to learn how to ride a bike or to drive a car knows, it is challenging at first,” explains Shachar Givon, a PhD student in the Life Sciences Department in the Faculty of Natural Sciences, in a media release .

The findings are published in the journal Behavioural Brain Research .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Texas State Senator visits Abilene to support ordinance declaring the city as a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn”

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Texas State Senator visited Abilene City Hall over the weekend, to speak out against abortion rights and support the proposal of declaring Abilene as a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” last heard of back in 2020. State Senator Charles Perry (R- Texas 28th District) held a press conference outside of […]
ABILENE, TX
98online.com

This is NOT a fish tale! Goldfish are trained to ‘DRIVE’ a robotic tank by swimming in a certain direction to show they can navigate on land as well as in the water

(From Daily Mail) In one of the weirdest scientific experiments yet, goldfish have been trained to ‘drive’ a robotic tank around a room. Scientists in Israel constructed a ‘fish operated vehicle’ consisting of a water-filled tank, a camera and a computer on top of a set of wheels.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Goldfish#Animals#Life Sciences#Beer Sheva#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktab
WNYT

Goldfish trained to 'drive' robotic water tanks

It's not the typical way a goldfish travels - but this is no ordinary goldfish. It's been trained by researchers at Israel's Ben Gurion University (BGU) to 'drive' a tank on a robotic platform. The scientists say this mimics navigational skills more commonly associated with humans driving a car. The...
ENGINEERING
microsoftnewskids.com

Wild video shows goldfish 'driving' a water-filled car in weird experiment

Fish may not need bicycles, but they seem to like cars. A supremely weird new video shows a goldfish driving a water-filled, motorized "car" from one end of a room to another, bobbing and weaving to avoid obstacles along the way. Scientists performed the odd experiment to better understand how goldfish navigate terrestrial environments.
ANIMALS
news4sanantonio.com

Study shows goldfish can drive... no really!

No, it's not the title of a happy-go-lucky children's book, it was the basis of a study conducted by scientists in Israel. Researchers at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev attached a camera to a water tank with a goldfish inside, and an onboard computer capable of translating the fish's movements.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
iheart.com

Watch: Scientists Train Goldfish to Drive

Israeli researchers studying animal behavior managed to pull of a rather remarkable feat by teaching a goldfish to drive a tiny robotic car. The intriguing experiment was reportedly the brainchild of scientists from Ben-Gurion University who wondered if an animal's navigational skills were dependent on their environment or if these abilities transcend their setting. To put this thought-provoking question to the test, they created a unique vehicle consisting of a tank of water on wheels with overhead cameras that tracked the movements of a goldfish inside the contraption and then drove in the corresponding direction.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Goldfish taught to drive little land vehicle to desired targets

A team of researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has taught goldfish to pilot a tiny land vehicle. In their paper published in the journal Behavioral Brain Research the group describes the vehicle, how the fish were taught to use it and the navigational skills they displayed. Prior research...
ANIMALS
inputmag.com

Watch this goldfish drive a vehicle on land to get a treat

Forget Finding Nemo. With the right tools, Nemo can find you. Despite the prevailing myth that goldfish have a terrible memory (it’s actually much longer than three seconds), they can learn things — even how to drive, apparently. As described in a paper accepted in the Behavioral Brain Research journal, a team of researchers from Israel taught goldfish to operate a specially designed motorized tank, AKA fish-operated vehicle (FOV), toward a target, and the fishies blew the task out of the water.
PETS
Physics World

Matterhorn sways to a seismic beat, interstellar propulsion system remains science fiction, goldfish drives a car

The Matterhorn, an Alpine peak that straddles the border between Switzerland and Italy, is one of the most iconic mountains in the world. Isolated at the head of the Zermatt Valley, climbing the perfectly shaped mountain, which has a summit height of 4470 m above sea level, is on the to-do list of thousands of climbers – and some physicists. In 2019, an international team of scientists set out to take a closer look at the Matterhorn and installed several seismometers at different locations to record its movement. They found that despite the Matterhorn appearing like a huge immovable mass, it is in fact constantly on the move, swaying gently back and forth about once every two seconds. The researchers say that this subtle vibration, with a fundamental frequency of 0.42 Hz, is stimulated by seismic energy in the Earth originating from oceans and earthquakes, as well as – rather surprisingly – human activity. The mountain’s motion is described in Earth and Planetary Science Letters.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Trained Goldfish to Pilot a Tiny Land Vehicle to its Intended Destination

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev have successfully trained goldfish to drive a small land vehicle. Their publication in Behavioral Brain Research outlines how the fish were trained to use the vehicle, as well as their navigational skills. By swimming in specific directions in a tank fitted in place of a driver's seat, the creature may control a Fish Operated Vehicle.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Horrified After Spotting Polar Bears Stalking and Killing Reindeer

Scientists in Hornsund, Svalbard witnessed a bear pursue and kill a reindeer before taking it ashore and devouring it. Footage of the incident was posted on social media platforms and news. Reports of Polar Bears Preying on Reindeer. This is the first study to provide a comprehensive description of a...
WILDLIFE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy