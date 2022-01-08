Robert Whittaker blames ‘ego’ for loss to Adesanya: ‘I’m a different fighter now’

Floyd Mayweather recently returned to the headlines after announcing that he will once again be coming out of retirement for an exhibition fight in Dubai next month. Earlier this week, the retired boxer told reporters he will be returning to the ring to fight atop a helipad at Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel. Reports have indicated that he is looking to fight YouTuber Reshad “Money Kicks” Belhasa at the February 20th exhibit fight. While there is currently no opponent confirmed, Mayweather shared, “February 20th, we haven’t chosen an opponent yet but I look forward to it and hopefully we give you guys something to see.” Mirror also received a quote from the boxer regarding Money Kicks, “I spoke with [my advisors] about Money Kicks. We don’t really know. He is from [Dubai]…Money Kicks is doing big things and I like what I am seeing.”

