Robert Whittaker blames ‘ego’ for loss to Adesanya: ‘I’m a different fighter now’

By Dan Hiergesell
MMAmania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Whittaker is ready to prove he’s a different fighter and it starts with his upcoming rematch with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 271 on Feb. 12 from Houston, Texas. The first time Whittaker met Adesanya it came back in 2019 at UFC 243. Whittaker was...

