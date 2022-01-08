ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Genevieve Beacom becomes first Australian female professional baseball player

By Tim Kelly
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Irhh_0dgXRSKC00

Genevieve Beacom’s outing for the Melbourne Aces Saturday was a historic moment in Australian baseball.

Saturday, Beacom broke the gender barrier in Australia, becoming the first female professional baseball player in the country:

Some have suggested Beacom's curveball reminds them a bit of former American League Cy Young Award winner Barry Zito. From here, her delivery has some similarities to Jon Lester's.

TC Zencka of MLB Trade Rumors says that Beacom's fastball "sits 80-84 mph," which suggests that she could continue to add velocity given that she's only 17.

