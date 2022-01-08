ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror’s sex abuse

By The Associated Press, LARRY NEUMEISTER
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skQtJ_0dgXRQYk00

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted last week of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, plans to request a new trial after a juror in her case revealed he was a victim of sexual abuse, her defense lawyers said Wednesday.

The lawyers said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan that “based on undisputed, publicly available information, the Court can and should order a new trial without any evidentiary hearing.”

The judge late Wednesday set a schedule for the defense to ask for a new trial, saying it should make the request by Jan. 19, with prosecutors replying by Feb. 2.

Carlos Morales sentenced to 50 years for 2021 shooting

She asked them to address whether “an inquiry of some kind” is permitted or required. Nathan also said she will offer a court-appointed lawyer for the juror.

The judge’s order came after defense lawyers said Maxwell “intends to request a new trial” with a submission that will include all known undisputed remarks of the juror, along with recorded statements and the questionnaire all jurors filled out.

”It is clear to Ms. Maxwell that based on this record alone a new trial is required,” they said, urging that all trial jurors be examined to evaluate their conduct if a hearing occurs.

In interviews published Tuesday and Wednesday by The Independent and the Daily Mail, one juror described a moment during the deliberations when he told fellow jurors in Maxwell’s trial that, like some of the victims of the late financier Epstein, he had been sexually abused as a child. And he said he convinced other jurors that a victim’s imperfect memory of sex abuse doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

“I know what happened when I was sexually abused. I remember the color of the carpet, the walls. Some of it can be replayed like a video,” he said he told the jury, according to The Independent. “But I can’t remember all the details, there are some things that run together.”

The judge denied a request by another defense lawyer who wrote a separate letter asking her to suspend all other post-trial motions in the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhAwC_0dgXRQYk00
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, left, as she puts her hand up to her face, listening with her lawyer Jeffrey Pagliuca, as a jury returns a guilty verdict in her sex trafficking trial, Wednesday Dec. 29, 2021, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

In their own letter to Nathan, even prosecutors said those reports “merit attention by the Court.” The juror was identified only by his first and middle name in the articles.

Prosecutors suggested in their letter that Nathan schedule a hearing in about one month, along with a schedule for lawyers to file briefs regarding the applicable law and the scope of the hearing.

“The Government respectfully submits that any juror investigation should be conducted exclusively under the supervision of the Court,” prosecutors wrote.

Potential jurors in Maxwell’s case were asked to fill out a questionnaire asking: “Have you or a friend or family member ever been the victim of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault?”

Quoting from the press reports, prosecutors said the juror asserted that he “flew through” the questionnaire and didn’t recall being asked if he’d been a victim of sex abuse.

Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

No sentencing date has been set after the conviction of Maxwell, 60, and she is still facing trial on perjury charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Ghislaine Maxwell and the Ecstasy of the Feet

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. When the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs. Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Ian Says She Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered

Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, the disgraced socialite and alleged pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, says his sister is prone to conspiracy theories. In a 24-minute interview on the podcast Americano published by the Spectator, Maxwell said his sister also thought their father was killed. “It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Maxwell told podcast host Freddy Gray. “Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Shooting#Sentencing#Sex Trafficking#Ap#Court
The Independent

Amanda Knox says Ghislaine Maxwell trial is giving her flashbacks to her own case

Amanda Knox has said that the Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes trials are giving her “flashbacks” to her 2007 murder trial.Ms Knox was wrongfully convicted of the murder of her 21-year-old roommate, British exchange student Meredith Kercher. She spent around four years incarcerated in Italy for the crime. Ms Knox was acquitted in 2015, but wrote on Monday that she can “empathise and sympathise” with Ms Maxwell and Ms Holmes, who are both on trial on opposite ends of the US.Writing in an opinion piece for Common Sense on the fact “we can't look away from female villains”, Ms Knox explained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

Ghislaine Maxwell's former assistant describes how the socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's romance appeared to putter out

Ghislaine Maxwell's former executive assistant testified at her child-sex-trafficking trial on Thursday. Cimberly Espinosa said she worked for Maxwell at Jeffrey Epstein's financial management firm from 1996-2002. Espinosa said Maxwell and Epstein seemed like a couple when she first started working with them, but believes they broke up around 2000.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict – live: BBC says Alan Dershowitz interview after guilty verdict ‘not suitable’

In a statement released this morning, the BBC said that their interview with lawyer Alan Dershowitz, shortly after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking, was “not suitable” as it did not meet the broadcaster’s editorial standards.Mr Dershowitz, 83, who previously acted as a lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein, appeared on BBC News overnight to share his reaction to the guilty verdict.In the controversial interview, Mr Dershowitz, said that the verdict did “nothing to strengthen” the ongoing civil case against Prince Andrew, and added that it actually weakened Virginia Giuffre’s case against the royal.Mr Dershowitz was previously accused of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

The secret lives of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

New photos presented as evidence during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial document the close relationship between her and Epstein and offer a glimpse into their lavish lifestyle. Ms Maxwell is on trial in New York City for sex trafficking and perjury, facing up to 80 years in prison if convicted. Video by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents. The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

‘Substitute camera’ captures Ghislaine Maxwell trial drama

NEW YORK (AP) — As Ghislaine Maxwell strode into the courtroom for the first day of her sex-trafficking trial, no photographer was allowed to catch it. Courtroom artist Elizabeth Williams, however, was at the ready and before the hour was up, the curtain-raising scene was transmitted to news outlets around the world. Cameras are generally […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vanity Fair

“She Was in on the Whole Thing”: Ghislaine Maxwell Is Left to Await Her Verdict

After three weeks of testimony, the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments in Ghislaine Maxwell’s federal sex-trafficking trial on Monday. The proceedings had originally been expected to last six weeks but went much more quickly after the government streamlined its case considerably and the defense mounted its own in just two days. Still, the range of evidence that had been on display at the Thurgood Marshall federal courthouse in Manhattan—from the testimony of Maxwell’s accusers and former employees to a J.P. Morgan executive examining the details of multimillion dollar wire transfers—required some knitting together for the jury.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law.com

Prince Andrew Likely Not Protected by 2009 Epstein Settlement, US Judge Says

"He is in the category of any person not entitled to use the settlement," said U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the Southern District of New York. A Manhattan federal judge expressed skepticism on Tuesday that Prince Andrew could use a 2009 settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged sex trafficking victim to avoid facing civil claims of sexual abuse in New York.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge orders charges dropped against Epstein jail guards

A judge on Monday ordered charges dropped against two Bureau of Prisons guards who admitted falsifying records after Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in jail over two years ago.The guards — Tova Noel and Michael Thomas — had agreed to deferred prosecution deals last May that required them to admit their guilt with the understanding that charges in a federal indictment would be dismissed if they followed the rules of their agreement for six months. They also were required to do 100 hours of community service.Prosecutors last week requested the charges be dropped, and Judge Analisa Torres ordered...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
878
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy