US sanctions on Russia would impose 'severe and overwhelming' economic costs, officials say

By Natasha Bertrand
 1 day ago
(CNN) — The US is prepared to impose a range of harsh economic penalties on Russia should it move to invade Ukraine, starting with high-impact targets that would impose "severe and overwhelming costs on Russia's economy," Biden administration officials tell CNN. The sanctions could have major impacts on...

